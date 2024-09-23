This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The 2020s have been a killer decade for the slasher sub-genre thus far. Particularly where legacy sequels are concerned. While Scream, Halloween, and Texas Chainsaw Massacre have had their fun, the next major legacy slasher sequel on the way is I Know What You Did Last Summer. The film from director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and screenwriter Leah McKendrick has already found most of its new blood. However, now the sequel has officially signed on its first returning franchise cast member, with Freddie Prinze Jr. joining the upcoming film, according to Deadline.

Prinze Jr. will of course be reprising his role as Ray Bronson for the 2025 reboot. His character was the love interest for series final girl Julie James, played by Jennifer Love Hewitt. He was also one of the red herring suspects in the original 1997 film. This would be the third time Prinze Jr. is playing the character as he also appeared in the franchise’s first sequel, 1998’s I Still Know What You Did Last Summer. As of now, Hewitt is still in negotiations to appear in the upcoming legacy sequel.