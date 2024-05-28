The Big Picture Jennifer Love Hewitt is excited about a potential return in I Know What You Did Last Summer 4.

The film is still in early development despite a set release date for summer 2025.

Hewitt is eager to explore a more mature and powerful version of her character in the new movie.

Much like a killer fisherman with a vengeful vendetta, we've known that a fourth I Know What You Did Last Summer film has been in the works. Even better, the two stars of the first two installments, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr., are also in talks to return as Julie James and James Bronson respectively. With a summer 2025 release date around the corner, many fans may be eager for an update, and thankfully, Jennifer Love Hewitt has recently expressed her anticipation of returning to the role for the first time in over twenty years.

In a recent interview with ET, Jennifer Love Hewitt says she is appropriately "terrified" about returning to the role of Julie James, but is still eager and ready to return to the part all the same:

"It honestly is wild to even think about. If it truly comes together I don't even know how I'm gonna feel except extremely overwhelmed and grateful, but it's wild to think about... It's nice to know that people are excited at the possibility. I think it would be really fun if it came together."

Hoping the film "comes together" seems to imply I Know What You Did Last Summer 4 is still in the fairly early phases of development, despite already having a set release date. Still, despite being appropriately nervous about coming back, Jennifer Love Hewitt still seems very excited for a potential return. We've seen in other horror franchises like Halloween and Scream the value in bringing back an iconic "scream queen" as an older and wiser hero, and that looks like something Jennifer Love Hewitt wants to explore in the new movie:

"I think there's power in being older. There's power in having gone off and had three kids. There's a sense of, like, I can do anything now. The vulnerability that was Julie James in one and two definitely doesn't exist in this one. I'm excited to just show her grown up."

What is 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' About?

The story of I Know What You Did Last Summer begins with four teenage friends who accidentally run over an unsuspecting fisherman during a late night hangout. The four bind themselves to secrecy, sending Julie James into a guilt-ridden depression. Little do any of them know that the fisherman they ran over survived, and is ready to get his revenge on the teens, even killing two of them.

The film received a naratively identical (but still entertaining) sequel with I Still Know What You Did Last Summer and a straight-to-video sequel with I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, though Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. sat out the latter installment. Before they finally return for a brand new fourth film, which is set to release on July 18th, 2025, the original I Know What You Did Last Summer is currently streaming on FuboTV.