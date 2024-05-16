The Big Picture Sony plans to release a sequel to 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' on July 18, 2025 via Columbia Pictures.

Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. may return to reprise their roles in the upcoming film.

The new movie will explore themes of fame and the lack of privacy in the age of social media and the internet.

Sony knows what you'll be doing next summer, '90s horror fans - you'll be lining up for their new sequel to I Know What You Did Last Summer. The legacy sequel to the 1997 horror hit is slated for release on July 18, 2025. Deadline reports that the film will be released via Sony's Columbia Pictures.

So far, no plot details of the film have yet been released, although Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr., who starred in the original film and its first sequel, are in talks to return as Julie James and Ray Bronson. The film will be helmed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who wrote and directed the 2022 Camilla Mendes/Maya Hawke black comedy Do Revenge, from a script by Leah McKendrick (Scrambled). In an interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff last year, McKendrick promised an exploration of the original film's themes in a modern context, asking "in the age of the internet and the age where fame is such a revered concept, the creation of TikTok and social media, who is Julie James in a world where there are no secrets anymore?"

What Happens in 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'?

Close

Adapted from the 1973 novel by Lois Duncan (who hated the movie), I Know What You Did Last Summer follows four friends (Hewitt, Prinze, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Ryan Phillippe) from a seaside town who accidentally kill a pedestrian in a road accident. They cover up the crime, but one year later, they start dying one by one at the hand (and hook) of a figure dressed like a fisherman, who most assuredly knows what they did last summer. Part of the post-Scream teen slasher boom (and written for the screen by Scream scribe Kevin Williamson), the film was harshly received by critics, but cashed in at the box office, making $125 million USD on a $17 million budget.

The film's success led it to spawn a 1998 sequel, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer; it reunited Hewitt and Prinze after surviving the last film and sent them to a Caribbean island with Brandy and Mekhi Phifer in tow. A direct-to-DVD sequel, I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, was released in 2006, featuring an all-new cast and giving the film's killer a supernatural twist. In 2021, Amazon Prime Video rebooted the franchise as a TV series; reviews were mixed, and it was canceled after a single season.

Sony's new I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel will be released on July 18, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.