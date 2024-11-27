“I feel like the actual audience now is like, ‘What are you waiting for, huh?’” is what icon and national treasure, Jennifer Love Hewitt said about the anticipation continuously growing around the Jennifer Kaytin Robinson-helmed I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel. In a recent conversation with Parade, the 9-1-1 star opened up about the long awaited horror film that has kept audiences on the edge of their seats, eager for more information. The actress hasn’t yet revealed whether she will return to the screen for the next chapter in the beloved slasher franchise, but things are looking pretty positive, with the star teasing, “We’re so close, that’s all I’m gonna say.”

From the words she shared with the media outlet, it doesn’t sound like interest or desire is keeping her away from the set of the Sony film, but rather scheduling issues. The Ghost Whisperer alum can currently be seen alongside an impressive cast on the set of ABC’s procedural, 9-1-1, which sounds to be getting in the way a bit. “It’s such a delicate thing,” Hewitt said of juggling the two schedules, “because we’re trying to deal with the 9-1-1 schedule and the movie schedule, so we’re just trying to figure it out and make it happen.”

Determined to stay true to herself and the fandom that has allowed the film series to experience a resurgence nearly 30 years after the original slashed onto screens in 1997, Hewitt explained,

“If I’m going to come back 27 years later, I don’t want to just be in it for five seconds, like, I don’t want it to just be like that thing that’s like, ‘Oh, well, there’s the ghost of I Know What You Did past, here she is.’ So I want to be able to carve out time to really be in it for people and to have it matter. So we’re working on it. We’re so close. The announcement will be so exciting when it happens, for me as well, and I’m hoping it’s soon.”

Who Is Already Confirmed For ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’?

While we wait to hear what shakes out between Hewitt and the team backing I Know What You Did Last Summer, we know that her fellow OG, Freddie Prinze Jr., is set to reprise his role from the original two movies as Ray Bronson. Beyond the hopeful addition of the leading lady, we’re also manifesting the return of Brandy Norwood, who survived the events of the second film, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, and someone who would be a complete mistake not to include in the follow-up - that is, if she’s down. Filling out the rest of the cast is a previously announced lineup that includes Madelyn Cline, Jonah Hauer-King, Chase Sui Wonders, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers, Lola Tung, Austin Nichols, and Nicholas Alexander Chavez.

Stay tuned to Collider for more information about when and what to expect from the newest installment in the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise.