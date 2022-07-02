Since Ghostface returned earlier this year in the latest Scream it has felt like 90s slashers have gotten an increase in popularity. One of the many films which was heavily influenced by the original Scream was 1997s I Know What You Did Last Summer. The film based on the 1973 book of the same name by Lois Duncan was applauded for many things including its star-studded cast, seaside town setting, great setup, and frankly cool title. Now, just in time for the film’s 25th anniversary, Sony Pictures has announced that I Know What You Did Last Summer is finally coming to 4K Blu-ray on September 27, 2022.

I Know What You Did Last Summer became a major hit at the box office when it was initially released. It made over $125 million worldwide on only a $17 million budget which would cause the film to get two less than stellar sequels, 1998s I Still Know What You Did Last Summer and 2006s I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer. The iconic slasher starred Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prince Jr., and Johnny Galecki all before they would hit major stardom. Hewitt and Prince would go on to reprise their roles in I Still Know What You Did Last Summer.

Hewitt later landed the lead role in the hit series The Ghost Whisperer. In addition to that, both Gellar and Prince would go on to star in the criminally underrated Scooby-Doo live-action duology for Warner Brothers as Fred and Daphne while Gellar also had a small role in Wes Craven’s Scream 2. However, that’s not the only Scream connection this film has as Kevin Williamson wrote the screenplay for both films. Though Williamson penned I Know What You Did Last Summer before Scream, his success with the latter slasher helped get the first film made.

Image via Columbia Pictures

RELATED: 10 Scariest Movies You Didn't Realize Are Based On Books

Coming more than two decades after the original’s release, the franchise recently had a resurgence with an Amazon Prime series last year. That adaptation started out strong, but quickly jumped off the deep end. This eventually led to the series getting canceled after just one season earlier this year.

This 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital combo pack comes with a 4K transfer from the original camera negative and some new special features that are sure to get any genre fan excited. There will be six new deleted scenes and a never-before-seen alternate ending in this edition. The release also comes with older special features which include 'My Own Summer: An Interview with Director Jim Gillespie', 'He Knows What You Did: An Interview with Muse Watson', the music video “Hush” performed by Kula Shaker, and a filmmaker’s commentary. Lastly, the 4K comes with this sleek-looking red-accented cover featuring all the characters including the infamous fisherman killer with their hook at the ready.

I Know What You Did Last Summer was a clear product of the “Scream era” of horror. However, since its release in 1997, the film has gained a rabid cult following. The slasher has its fair share of rough edges, but overall, this is a fun throwback murder mystery revenge tale that they just don’t make anymore. Lines like “what are you waiting for” are engraved in the minds of most horror fans and the fisherman killer is one of

the more underrated slasher villains. The film also does a good job of keeping you on your toes making you never really sure who the “final girl” or killer will end up being.

If you can’t wait for this new 4K release on September 27 then you can watch the entire I Know What You Did Last Summer trilogy on HBO Max right now. Check out the cover for the upcoming release below:

For anyone unfamiliar with the film, Check out the official synopsis below: