As the weather starts to get warmer, it's going to be a hell of a summer for the horror. A few key franchises are looking to scare genre fans once again, and none is arguably more popular than I Know What You Did Last Summer. Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. are set to return to this cult slasher series in July. However, if you're a die-hard fan or looking to get caught up on the story of the fisherman killer before then, Sony is releasing a new 4K edition for us to scream over.

The latest 4K edition of I Know What You Did Last Summer is a killer combo pack steelbook that includes a 4K and Blu-ray disc alongside a digital copy of the 1997 film. The release will feature the classic Scream-esque poster artwork of Hewitt, Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Ryan Phillippe. The back cover artwork features the famous fisherman killer, while the inside image has the iconic image of the note that kicked off the murder spree. The warning reads, “I Know What You Did Last Summer!” All the special features from the original 2022 4K version of the film are also included. There are deleted scenes, an alternate ending, multiple audio commentaries, and featurettes like “My Own Summer: An Interview With Director Jim Gillespie”. This is the second steelbook Sony has released of IKWYDLS in recent years, but the last version was only a Blu-ray edition.

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer

Image Via Sony Pictures

Based on the murder mystery novel of the same name by Lois Duncan, I Know What You Did Last Summer follows Julie James (Hewitt) and her friends after a 4th of July celebration gone wrong ends with them accidentally killing someone. Instead of going to the police, they collectively have the bright idea of keeping what they did a secret. They dispose of the body, forever changing their friendship and lives. However, a year later, someone knows what they did and is killing them one by one in their small fishing community. They even dress like a local fisherman armed with a deadly hook. Julie tries to find out who is after them before they're all bloody fishbait.

While just seen as a Scream redux at the time, 25-plus years later, IKWYDLS has separated itself from the slasher pack thanks to its fun characters/performances and chilling sun-soaked atmosphere. After Ghostface murdered the horror scene a year prior, IKWYDLS solidified writer Kevin Williamson as one of the genre’s best talents. The new film, directed by Do Revenge’s Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, will have Hewitt and Prinze Jr. facing the return of the fisherman killer with a new cast of potential victims like Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders (Bodies Bodies Bodies), Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid) and Lola Tung (The Summer I Turned Pretty).

When Does ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Release?

The new I Know What You Did Last Summer will be released exclusively in theaters on July 18, 2025. However, the original slasher classic will be debuting its new 4K steelbook beforehand on Tuesday, June 24. The film is also currently streaming on Netflix.