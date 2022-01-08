It has been announced that Prime Video will not be renewing the recent reboot of I Know What You Did Last Summer, leaving the series at a single season.

Originally reported by Deadline, the eight-episode slasher series that was produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures TV will be ending after releasing its first four episodes on October 15 before releasing its final four weekly, with its finale airing on Amazon Prime Video on November 12. The series saw mixed reviews from both critics and audiences, with it garnering a 45/100 critical score and a 5.9/10 user score on Metacritic as well as a 40% from critics and a 41% on Rotten Tomatoes. The series was part of the streaming service's push for young adult content, which will continue even though they are leaving I Know What You Did Last Summer behind.

The series shared the same premise as both the original 1973 novel by Lois Duncan as well as the 1997 film adaptation of the same name as a group of teenagers are stalked and killed by a mysterious killer one year following an accident that saw them covering up the death of someone. The 2020 rendition of the material starred Madison Iseman, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, Brooke Bloom and Bill Heck, with Sonya Balmores and Spencer Sutherland serving as recurring characters. The series resolved its core mysteries within its season, so fans won't need to worry about any unresolved cliffhangers that are commonly seen when a show is abruptly cancelled.

Image via Amazon

RELATED: ’Cowboy Bebop’ Cancelled at Netflix After One Season

Despite plotlines reaching resolutions, showrunner Sara Goodman had an interview with Collider in November discussing ideas for a possible second season of the show, which would have had a focus on the relationships of the characters in the fallout of the finale's reveals as well as having a greater focus on the series' cult.

Yes, yes, absolutely. If there's Season 2. Originally, Season 2 was all the cult. And then some of the relationships in the show developed in different ways than even I expected at the beginning when we were mapping it out. But the cult is a huge part of the history of this town and these kids and their parents and the belief systems. And yes, the cult would be huge.

Goodman also served as executive producer alongside Shay Hatten, Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty as well as Atomic Monster’s James Wan, Rob Hackett and Michael Clear. Erik Feig, who produced the 1997 feature with Moritz, also was an executive producer on the short-lived series.

You can watch the first and now only season of the I Know What You Did Last Summer series on Prime Video.

'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Showrunner Sara Goodman on That Wild Ending and Plans for Season 2 She also talks about whether she always knew the identity of the real killer and the motivation behind Allison's final choice.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email