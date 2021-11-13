She also talks about whether she always knew the identity of the real killer and the motivation behind Allison's final choice.

Editor's note: This interview contains spoilers for the finale of I Know What You Did Last Summer.

From showrunner Sara Goodman, and loosely based on the book of the same name by Lois Duncan, the Prime Video series I Know What You Did Last Summer centers around a group of friends who find themselves dealing with an unexpected tragedy when a car accident turns fatal on graduation night. One year later, they reunite back in their Hawaii hometown, many of them still grappling with the event — only to discover that someone lurking out in the shadows might know the truth about what happened, and they might go as far as murder in order to make the group pay.

Ahead of the Season 1 finale airing this week, Collider spoke with Goodman in a long-ranging conversation about the series, why they chose Hawaii as the setting, centering the story around a pair of twins rather than a random bystander, and whether she always knew the identity of the real killer. She also talked about why she fought to include a time jump in the penultimate episode, the motivation behind Allison (Madison Iseman)'s final choice, and what the finale sets up for a potential second season.

Collider: So first of all, I just finished watching the finale.

SARA GOODMAN: You're going to love me or hate me.

Collider: I was genuinely surprised. But I'd love to start by going back to the beginning of the show and some of the broader choices that were made. What was the impetus behind putting the story in Hawaii, as opposed to anywhere else?

GOODMAN: First of all, we had a lot of COVID restrictions when we were going into production. And so within that, I really wanted to find a place that felt really beautiful on the outside, but the deeper you got, the more claustrophobic it got, like the cave underneath. And I felt like with Hawaii, people don't look at it as a small town, and really it's the island that makes it so small. And so everyone knows everything about each other. And while it has a very strong sense of community, there is no escape.

Collider: I actually tried to go into the show without reading too much in advance. So I wasn't really spoiled for the big twist at the beginning — which is, I would say, the pivotal accident being centered around these twins, rather than it being a random person who's kind of a bystander. What was the thinking in making it more of a family story, and rooted in that really deep connection?

GOODMAN: Yeah. Listen, while I love the movie, I did not feel that the movie was a television show. And for me, what was interesting psychologically is kind of the same thing that you're talking about in terms of Hawaii. Which is, things that look a certain way and aren't as they appear. And I felt like twins was a really good way of looking at how people want to be seen versus who they really are. Who they really want to be, versus the darkness that they fear is really inside of them. And so all of the characters are struggling with their identities in that way. I think we all do, especially in this time, where we're so isolated and so public.

Also in hard stuff, you never see the families. And for me, that's what's interesting, is all that inherited trauma and all of these weird relationships that form us and make the characters make bad decisions. So I thought that was interesting in a way that I haven't seen before.

Collider: I feel like we can't talk about the twins without talking about Madison Iseman, who gives an incredible performance as both characters. How much were you involved personally in that casting process, and what made her the final pick for that role?

GOODMAN: I was the only one involved until it got to... obviously, all the many executive producers and Amazon and Sony, and those are tons and tons of people, all had to sign off. But Maddie really surprised me in her audition. And she had just done something for Amazon and they asked me to take a closer look at her, because they very much liked her. And looking at her body of work, I was not inclined in that direction. And then I spoke to her and I worked with her and I felt like there was no question that it was hers. The subtlety that she brought.

As you know, it's not just two characters she's playing. She's playing a character playing another character, which is much more complicated than just playing twins. The fraud complex, the hiding of things. We put her through it with that audition process, and I saw hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of young women. And she just... there was something about her that was accessible and hidden at the same time.

Collider: With this being a show, not only do you get to really dig into the story, but there were a lot of ways in which you get to expand on some of the violence and the intensity. Did it feel exciting to get to take advantage of the show being on Prime? Being a streaming show, you get to really push the boundaries.

GOODMAN: Yeah. That was exciting to me and I think it was exciting to everyone. We could push the boundaries in violence. And we could also push, interestingly, the psychological boundaries. And we could have sexual content that is also... it really helped us make very flawed, very layered characters.

Because the violence could be so much more percussive. So you didn't have to spend so much time on it. Interestingly. You could build psychological violence. Yes, it's who's going to die, but what is going to happen to them? What is going on with them? Which is an envelope that I wanted to push. And Amazon was absolutely on board for it.

Collider: In terms of plotting out the whole season, I would love to know what the process was behind that fake-out ending in the penultimate episode, and then the time jump. Was that something that was figured out from the very beginning of the show?

GOODMAN: I knew I wanted to have a mislead and have [the characters] think that it was solved. And think that things went back to normal. Because I also felt like people were going to need a breath. And so I knew there was going to be a mislead.

It's interesting. When I pitched, because I would not give outlines, I would only pitch every episode to Amazon and Sony. And when I pitched Episode 7, they were very hesitant of putting that time jump in the middle of the episode. And I felt like that's where I wanted it. So interestingly, I did fight for it and I really liked it. And within the season arc, we knew there would be that twist of thinking it was solved. How long it was going to last, how long they get to stay in it.

Collider: In terms of the identity of the killer, was that something you always knew from the jump?

GOODMAN: Yes. What I did was, I did a bible. So I didn't do outlines for the episodes, but I did a very extensive bible for the show that had who was going to die and who was the killer and some of the other twists and turns.

Collider: I have to talk about the moment where Allison chooses Margot over Dylan, which I was not expecting, but at the same time, it felt fitting that these two women are keeping each other's secrets now. What did the actors think? And what's the goal there, with the two of them picking each other in a way?

GOODMAN: I definitely had a lot of conversations with everybody about it after I gave it to them. And I think they both understood. When I first met with Brianne [Tju] and I talked about Margot, she didn't know she was the killer. I said, "Margot is driven by love. Every single choice she makes is driven by love. And someone loving her or her loving someone. That is how she sees the world, even though she seems superficial." And so Margot's decision comes from that.

For Allison, it's a lot more complicated. Is it love, or is it that she knows that's the only way she's safe? And I think Maddie played that really well. The character is not sure if it's self-preservation — or, that she feels that she's such a bad person for doing what she's done that that's who she belongs with. Hopefully we'll get a Season 2 and we get to explore what that relationship looks like, because it's interesting bedfellows.

Collider: So that relationship would be something you would hope to explore in Season 2.

GOODMAN: Yes. That relationship, what happens to Dylan? The Riley beat.

Collider: The shot of Riley in the freezer. And I don't even know what's going on there.

GOODMAN: I know. I do, but it's the cult. I mean, you have to find out what happened with Clara and Dylan in the cave that night, while they had her.

Collider: We do get the hints of the cult and this prophecy and everything that are vaguely hinted at. Is that a plot thread that you're also hoping to double down on, so to speak, in a potential second season?

GOODMAN: Yes, yes, absolutely. If there's Season 2. Originally, Season 2 was all the cult. And then some of the relationships in the show developed in different ways than even I expected at the beginning when we were mapping it out. But the cult is a huge part of the history of this town and these kids and their parents and the belief systems. And yes, the cult would be huge.

I Know What You Did Last Summer is available to stream on Prime Video.

