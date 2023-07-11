A group of teens covers up a hit-and-run after a night of partying goes wrong. Guilt tears the friend group apart which means one year later, they’re like strangers to each other. They don’t reunite happily, someone taunts them by knowing their secret. This is the similar premise between the novel and movie adaptation of I Know What You Did Last Summer before they drastically split into different genres. Screenwriter Kevin Williamson updates Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel into a slasher for the ’90s. The horror violence wasn’t something the author wanted to see, firmly voicing her negative reaction against it. Lois Duncan demoted it as cheap thrills, and a real-life crime made her adamant in her criticisms. The crime ended up as a cold case, in which the author did everything she could to keep looking for justice.

Why Did Lois Duncan Hate ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’?

In 1996, Kevin Williamson got his big break in the film industry with Scream. The next year, he did the script for I Know What You Did Last Summer. While little remained of the author’s original intent, director Jim Gillespie had wanted to minimize how graphic the on-screen kills would be. The director recalled how that decision changed in a documentary on the making of the movie. During preview screenings, Gillespie talked about the hook-wielding villain, “It became apparent that what would be a huge benefit to the film was if we saw him do something violent once, earlier in the film.” The production did late reshoots to include bloodier demises for two characters: Max is dragged away with a hook to the jaw; Helen’s older sister Elsa is cornered and her throat is slashed. On Max’s death, a character who didn’t die in the script, Gillespie said, “It was such a shock because the movie hadn’t really shown any explicit violence really, up until that point, that you suddenly realize this guy is seriously bad." In the same documentary, Williamson explained his take on Duncan’s novel, “I treated the entire story as a new urban legend.”

The on-screen kills greatly upset Lois Duncan. According to the Daily Press, Duncan sold the rights for $150,000 and "gave up creative control over the project." They also reported that she did obtain any royalties from the ticket sales of the movie. The author understood this. Before she watched it in the theater, Duncan requested a visit to the set. She soon got to read the script and was so shocked at it, she didn't visit the set or attend the premiere. In the Daily Press, Duncan stated, “They optioned my story, not my soul. There is no way I want to be part of desensitizing kids to violence and turning murder into a game to see who can scream the loudest." Her other works included the more wholesome Hotel for Dogs, to darker fare like Summer of Fear — which became an NBC TV movie directed by Wes Craven. In Duncan’s 1973 novel, I Know What You Did Last Summer, the YA mystery thriller is about the aftermath when teens made a wrong, fatal decision. At the end of each chapter, her writing begged you to keep on reading. If the movie was a “new urban legend,” the novel was a morality tale.

The Original 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Novel Was a Thriller, Not a Slasher

The book didn’t open with the hit-and-run like the movie, it started one year later when the titular ominous note is sent to Julie. Flashbacks in the POV of the main characters fill in what happened. The movie did retain how rotten Barry and Elsa could be, but the book’s teens don’t cover up their crime and the victim is different. In an early chapter, Helen meets a new tenant at her apartment, her thoughts then follow on how flirty school teachers nearby would react to meeting the handsome new face: “They’ll tear each other to shreds over who gets her hooks in first.” It's probably a coincidence a hook is what the Fisherman claims as a weapon, there is no proof Williamson saw the line and it gave him the idea. Without detailed passages on bloodshed, Duncan’s prose could still escalate the sense of danger, even in moments when no one is physically targeted by the stalker.

The idea for I Know What You Did Last Summer came from Duncan’s own family. In the author’s book, How to Write and Sell Your Personal Experiences, one of her daughters, Kerry Arquette, was talking to a friend while Duncan was nearby. “Kerry was chattering away about a "cool guy" she had met at a party, and the friend was trying to decide what to wear on a movie date," she wrote. "As the two-level conversation went on, each girl dropped the name of her man-of-the-moment, and to their dismay, they discovered they were talking about the same boy.” It sparked an idea in Duncan, what she called a “dual-identity situation,” and the early kernels would become her YA thriller, “What if the boy had deliberately implanted himself in the lives of two girls he knew were friends? What if he built up a different personality to present to each of them? Why would he do such a thing? What might he hope to accomplish by such deception?” Lois Duncan being disturbed by the movie’s violence more than likely had something to do with a personal tragedy. It was released in 1997, almost ten years since Duncan lost her other daughter to an unsolved shooting.

The Unsolved Murder of Lois Duncan's Daughter

In 1989, 18-year old Kaitlyn Arquette was shot twice in the head while driving in her hometown of Albuquerque, New Mexico. A police investigation resulted in the crime being labeled a “random drive-by shooting,” and the killer was never found. Duncan didn’t feel enough had been done or that a random shooting was accurate. To keep her daughter’s cold case from becoming forgotten, she wrote the nonfiction, Who Killed My Daughter? in 1992. It examined her search for the killer when the police found no new developments. The book successfully put a new spotlight on the case, new leads turned up and outside investigative help arrived. In 2013, Duncan published One to the Wolves: On The Trail of a Killer, with additional information she learned after the previous book was published, and more importantly, what the police were not looking into. She had a theory that Kaitlyn’s murder was connected to her estranged boyfriend at the time, with a connection to gang crime. Possibly, the murder might have been a police cover-up as well.

Apparently, no one who made the movie knew anything of the real-life murder that affected Duncan. In 1997, John Jacobs, the marketing president of Mandalay Entertainment, told The Baltimore Sun, “It’s a sad story and I think it would be inhuman and insensitive not to have some compassion for that. The truth is, it was not a fact that was well-known to anyone involved in the movie-making process.” In the movie, some guilt and remorse were left in from the novel. Julie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and Helen (Sarah Michelle Gellar) share a scene in the middle of amateur sleuthing where Julie tells her, “We killed a man, and then ruined the lives of everyone he knew.” Helen replies, “I don’t think we’re that powerful, Julie.” Because of the horror subgenre it was, there was only so much reality the story could represent. Duncan had heavily focused on the need for justice, she mentioned to the Daily Press something she wasn’t surprised the movie lacked, "There are no parents mourning. No one crying.” In her 1973 book, the pain of the hit-and-run lingers, it festers among the key ex-friends who committed the crime and devastated the family who lost their loved one.

Who Killed Kait Arquette?

Duncan passed away in 2016 at the age of 82. She hoped her daughter’s killer would be brought to justice, having used her writing and even the internet as a platform to do this. She faced danger, death threats forced her husband and herself to leave New Mexico. When she would check emails for leads or updates, it was another place death threats were sent her way. The two nonfiction books and her continued search for who was responsible had struck a nerve. Then, in 2022, a middle-aged man was arrested, who confessed to three unsolved killings. He had been a suspect during the initial investigation.

On Duncan’s blog, Who Killed Kait Arquette?, it's explained, “Kait’s next-door neighbor told the APD case investigator that he saw Kait followed from her apartment by a VW bug. The first person on record as having been at the crime scene was a man named Paul Apodaca. Apodaca was driving a VW bug.” The police failed to get a statement from him at the time, a key criticism Duncan had not overlooked. Apodaca was considered to be a serial killer, with a history of violence against women. Inside Edition included a report by The Albuquerque Journal which discussed the other murders Apodaca confessed to, “Nearly 35 years ago in June 1988, 21-year-old Althea Oakley, a college student at the University of New Mexico, was stabbed to death while walking home from an on-campus party. Three months later, 13-year-old Stella Gonzalez was shot in the back of the head while walking home from a party. She succumbed to her injuries two days later.” In July 1989, Duncan’s daughter became Apodaca’s next victim.

Duncan had written in a blog post, “The Power of the Pen is a force to be taken seriously. Perhaps there will be an ending to Kait’s story after all.” While she didn’t live to see this, it did happen for her family and the other families affected. The 1997 adaptation of I Know What You Did Last Summer had nothing to do with the real-life crime that haunted Lois Duncan, but it linked slasher movie violence to her work. That was probably more than enough for her to reject it.