Fans attending this year’s New York Comic Con were treated to an exciting surprise when the original cast of 1997’s I Know What You Did Last Summer showed up during a panel for Amazon Prime Video’s new series by the same name. The original cast members, Ryan Phillippe (Cruel Intentions), Jennifer Love Hewitt (9-1-1), Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), and Freddie Prinze Jr. (She’s All That), surprised cast members of the new series, on a virtual Q&A where they were answering fan questions.

The original cast offered congratulations along with a few tips, tricks, and even several questions of their own. Through the Q&A, viewers got to find out what pranks were pulled on set, how to handle a “killer” haircut, and if we can expect to see any chase scenes. Hewitt even reprised her iconic role of Julie James to deliver her character’s famous line, “What are you waiting for, huh?! What are you waiting for??” Both the new cast and the original cast alike seemed floored to be bringing this classic 90s thriller back into the public eye.

The original film adaptation was based on a 1973 novel by the same name written by Lois Duncan and will also be used as the basis for the new series, which was written and executive produced by Sarah Goodman (When We Were Boys) and the original film’s producer, Neal H. Moritz (Fast & Furious 10). The story tells the tale of a group of high school seniors, who, on the night of their graduation, are involved in a deadly hit and run accident that changes their lives forever. One year later, the teens are being haunted and harassed by an unknown killer. Stuck together because of their past transgressions, the group must work together to figure out who — or what — is following them. In their small town, secrets are hiding everywhere and coming out of the woodwork one by one. Judging by the panel, we can expect one thing for sure: there will be a lot of twists and turns around the corner.

The new Amazon take on this classic thriller stars Madison Iseman (Annabelle Comes Home), Bill Heck (I’m Your Woman), Brianne Tju (Light as a Feather), Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck (High Maintenance), and Brooke Bloom (She’s Lost Control).

The first 4 episodes will be available on Prime Video on October 15, with new episodes airing weekly before the finale on November 12. Check out the full surprise Q&A below and stay tuned to Collider for more TV news:

