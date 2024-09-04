The upcoming reboot of I Know What You Did Last Summer has received a disappointing update, with Deadline reporting that Camila Mendes will no longer star in the project. The reason for the sudden change is said to be Mendes' involvement in the upcoming Masters of the Universe movie. The performer will step into the shoes of Teela in the film that will feature Nicholas Galitzine as the heroic He-Man. Unfortunately, the filming schedules for both movies would make it impossible for the actress to headline the two titles.

The original I Know What You Did Last Summer followed the story of four teenagers who were haunted by a mysterious killer after they covered up a car accident that ended the life of a man. A year after the incident, the killer lets the group know that they're aware of what truly happened, sending the teens into a desperate quest to stay alive. Jim Gillespie directed what turned out to be one of the most beloved slasher movies of the decade, as well as the start of a franchise.

The new version of I Know What You Did Last Summer will be directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who previously worked as a writer on titles such as Do Revenge and Thor: Love and Thunder. The last movie in the franchise was released almost twenty years ago, giving Kaytin Robinson and the team behind the reboot an opportunity to bring the concept into modern times. It's been previously reported that the new movie is set to continue the narrative established in I Still Know What You Did Last Summer.

The Cast of 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'

The new movie set in the I Know What You Did Last Summer Franchise will feature a very talented cast. Sarah Pidgeon, Jonah Hauer-King, Tyriq Withers and Madelyn Cline were previously reported as cast members for the project. Hauer-King made a positive impression in the industry last year, when he starred as Prince Eric in the live-action version of The Little Mermaid. Madelyn Cline was recently seen as Whiskey in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the second installment in the successful detective franchise featuring Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc. Deadline also reports that the studio is actively seeking Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. in order for them to reprise their roles from previous installments.

The next installment in the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise will premiere in theaters on July 18, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.