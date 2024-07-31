The Big Picture Director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson clarifies that the I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot will acknowledge previous sequels.

The new film will blend old and new characters, with Camila Mendes and Madelyn Cline set to star alongside other up-and-coming actors.

Fans can expect appearances from original cast members like Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. in the upcoming installment.

Even though she's been busy with the early days of production on the I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot, the film’s director, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, took some time away from the hustle to shut down some damaging rumors about her production. Over the weekend, the rumor mill was in full churn, with reports coming out that the next installment in the iconic slasher franchise would completely forget about the sequels that came before it, effectively wiping the follow-up’s slate clean and picking up after the events of the 1997 original.

Using the tone we’ve come to know and adore the Thor: Love and Thunder co-scribe and Do Revenge director, Robinson responded in the most her-way possible. Taking to her X account, the filmmaker wrote,

“it is definitely not? ISKWYDLS is cannon hope this helps”

And, yes, before you jump on her incorrect spelling of the word “canon,” she corrected that in the comments, amending it very relatably with “………………canon*”.

What We Know About Robinson’s Reboot

While her post points directly to the safety of the 1998 sequel, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, there’s a solid chance that the creative team will be scrapping the info dropped in the 2006 movie, I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer - and that’s totally okay with us. Robinson and Sony have been hard at work developing the next chapter in the I Still Know What You Did Last Summer franchise since early last year, and now we’re finally beginning to see the fruits of their labor.

For starters, the movie will arrive in cinemas next summer, and we also have an idea of how the plot will play out. Pulling some inspiration from the 2022 reboot/fifth installment in the Scream franchise, the new IKWYDLS will blend the old with the new, dragging in familiar faces as well as some fresh ones to form a new story. As of right now, it sounds like Riverdale alum Camila Mendes and Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline will star in the project with other newbies, which include Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid), Sarah Pidgeon (Tiny Beautiful Things), and Tyriq Withers (Atlanta).

Just like Scream did with its legacy characters, IKWYDLS will likely include appearances from OGs like Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. Let’s also not forget that Brandy’s Karla Wilson survived the events of ISKWYDLS and, with her upcoming work in Max and Sam Eggers’ The Front Room, it’s obvious that she still has her horror chops.

Stay tuned to Collider for more information surrounding the next installment in the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise.