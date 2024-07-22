The Big Picture I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot stars Madelyn Cline and Camila Mendes, who are in talks to join the ensemble cast.

The original 1997 horror film was a box office success, leading to sequels and inspiring a new era of slashers in the 21st century.

Fans can look forward to the reboot of I Know What You Did Last Summer on July 18, 2025, with a star-studded cast and experienced director.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Outer Banks’ Madelyn Cline and Riverdale star Camila Mendes are in talks to star in the reboot of the 1997 horror cult classic, I Know What You Did Last Summer. The original film has been slated for a Sony reboot for some time, with pre-production now moving quickly as more names are attached. This comes following the news that Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. were likely to reprise their roles from the original movie as Julie James and Ray Bronson respectively.

Cline and Mendes won’t be the only notable names joining the ensemble, with it also confirmed that the likes of Tony nominee Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers, and Prince Eric himself Jonah Hauer-King are also in negotiations. Do Revenge’s Jennifer Kaytin Robinson is set to direct, and has also co-written the project alongside Sam Lanksy and Leah McKendrick. As has become fairly customary in recent years, a release date has officially been tabled for the reboot prior to production, with fans already counting down the days until July 18, 2025.

‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ is Slasher Royalty

Ever since its October 17, 1997 debut, I Know What You Did Last Summer has rightly been considered a classic of the slasher genre. Despite a poor critical response, the love of horror fans swept the frightful flick along into Box Office success, with a reported $17 million budget turning into an eye-watering $125.3 million return which included a three-week stint at the top of the US Box Office. Loosely based on Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel of the same name, an eye for spine-tingling scares and scream-inducing gore turned the movie into a cult classic, with fans to this day still indulging in the unadulterated, bloody madness every Halloween.

As all popular horror movies do, I Know What You Did Last Summer quickly turned into a franchise, spawning several sequels that struggled to fair as successfully as the first. I Still Know What You Did Last Summer arrived in 1998, followed by a direct-to-video sequel, I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, in 2006. Despite the slasher genre seeming somewhat outdated in the 1990s, I Know What You Did Last Summer and the iconic Scream helped revitalize a struggling brand of horror, helping usher in a whole new era of slashers in the 21st century.