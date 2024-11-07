Lola Tung, known for her breakout role as Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty, is about to trade in romantic summer beach vibes for something far more sinister. Deadline is exclusively reporting that Tung has joined the cast of Sony Pictures' highly anticipated sequel to I Know What You Did Last Summer, taking on a central role in the revival of the classic ‘90s horror franchise.

Joining Tung are a funky ensemble including Nicholas Alexander Chavez, who has wowed audiences with roles in Ryan Murphy’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story and the horror series Grotesquerie; Austin Nichols, known for his roles in The Walking Dead, One Tree Hill, Wimbledon and The Day After Tomorrow; and Gabbriette, an American model and musician, making her film debut. The foursome are rounding out a cast that will take a stab at bringing a fresh and sharp new take on the franchise. Get it?

The original I Know What You Did Last Summer became a sensation in 1997, following four friends who are terrorised by a hook-wielding maniac — folks, who hasn't had this happen to them? — after a tragic accident binds them in a pact of silence as they vow never to speak of what happened. The success of the film led to a 1998 sequel, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, but the franchise lost some of its edge with a 2006 direct-to-video installment that diverged from the original cast and story and will hopefully be ignored when it comes to this one.

The sequel to I Know What You Did Last Summer will reunite audiences with Freddie Prinze Jr., who is confirmed to reprise his role from the original film, while Sony is optimistic that his co-star from the originals, Jennifer Love Hewitt, will be returning as well, as she is currently locked in negotiations over a role in the film. The sequel is set to be directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and co-written by Robinson and Sam Lansky, with an initial draft by Leah McKendrick.

A Breakout Role for Lola Tung

It’s been a busy year for Tung, who made her Broadway debut as Eurydice in the Tony Award-winning musical Hadestown earlier this year. She also stepped into the iconic role of Penny Lane, originated by Kate Hudson, in the developmental residency of the musical Almost Famous at the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center. She's also currently filming the third season of The Summer I Turned Pretty for Prime Video, where her performances as Belly have been acclaimed by viewers and critics.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the sequel to I Know What You Did Last Summer.