Viewers are one step closer to coming face-to-face with the next installment of the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise. A new photo from the set of the highly-anticipated legacy sequel has been released by Sony Pictures. The movie is currently scheduled to hit theaters on July 18, 2025, but the studio is already taking some time to market the project. The new image from the next I Know What You Did Last Summer film only shows an unknown figure holding a dangerous weapon. The stage has been set for yet another stalker to terrorize the new faces of the series.

The next installment of the I Know What You Did Last Summer story will feature the return of Freddie Prinze Jr. in the role of Ray Bronson. The character was previously seen in the first two installments of the franchise more than two decades ago. It's finally time for one of the stars who built the legacy of the series to return to the franchise. While the next installment of I Know What You Did Last Summer was stuck in development hell, the actor found himself involved in the galaxy far, far away as the voice of Kanan Jarrus in Star Wars: Rebels.

The next story set in the universe of I Know What You Did Last Summer will be directed by Jennifer Kaitlyn Robinson. The filmmaker wrote the screenplay for the sequel alongside Sam Lansky and Leah McKendrick. Before finding herself involved with the next chapter of the acclaimed horror franchise, Robinson was one of the writers who brought Thor: Love and Thunder to life. The Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel allowed the director to aim for the next chapter of her career, which is why Sony Pictures hired her to tackle the future of I Know What You Did Last Summer.

The New Faces of the Franchise

Close

The I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise has done a wonderful job of introducing characters such as Julie James (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and Helen Shivers (Sarah Michelle Gellar). But as the franchise moves forward, new faces will steal the spotlight on the big screen. Madelyn Cline and Sarah Pidgeon have been cast in the next I Know What You Did Last Summer Movie. They will be joined by Jonah Hauer-King and Chase Sui Wonders in the sequel that will surely keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

You can check out the new image from the upcoming installment of I Know What You Did Last Summer below, before the sequel premieres in theaters on July 18, 2025: