We're only a couple of months into the year, but 2025 has already been a killer time for horror. The early releases have focused on fresh films like Companion and Heart Eyes, but like last year, the upcoming genre calendar is going to see a great mix of original frights and franchise terrors. The latter of which will include I Know What You Did Last Summer making a blood-soaked comeback. The iconic 90s slasher starred a young Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr.. They're both set to reprise their respective roles for the legacy sequel and now fans have their first look at Hewitt's “Final Girl”, Julie James, with a new behind-the-scenes photo.