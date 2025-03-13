With franchises like Scream continuing to stab another day and terrors like Heart Eyes reminding moviegoers that there's still a lot of original material left in the horror genre, there's never been a better time to be a slasher fan. This summer will have more proof of that with the return of multiple key franchises. The biggest being I Know What You Did Last Summer, which hasn't been seen in theaters in almost 30 years. This legacy sequel stars Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. alongside a whole new cast of likely suspects. As we get closer to the film’s July release date, horror fans should be expecting its first trailer anytime now. Thus far, there have been a few juicy behind-the-scenes clues and Hewitt just posted another video teasing her return.

The new look at the latest IKWYDLS doesn't give us much in terms of plot or character details. The second-long video is simply of the slasher sequel’s film slate as the cast and crew prepare for their next scene. Hewitt accompanies the video with the sweet message, “Julie James, it was good to see you again. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson you crushed it”. Robinson is directing IKWYDLS hot off her Netflix hit Do Revenge, while Julie James is the iconic “Final Girl” Hewitt plays. The way she refers to her character may mean that she's finished shooting her part in the film, but that's not been confirmed. Nevertheless, this is the first time Hewitt will be playing Julie since the franchise’s first sequel, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer. This is something she references with her music choice for the video, which is Julie's theme from that 1998 film.

What's ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ About?