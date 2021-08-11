I Know What You Did Last Summer was one of my favorite teen slasher movies back in the late '90s when I was a budding film nerd, and now Lois Duncan's revenge tale is ready to be served to a new generation, as the long-awaited series reboot will finally debut on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, Oct. 15.

The eight-episode series hails from writer Sara Goodman and like the movie, it follows a group of teenagers one year after their graduation night ended with a fatal accident. Bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer, they try to piece together who’s after them. In doing so, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect town -- and themselves. Everyone is hiding something, and uncovering the wrong secret could be deadly.

In addition to announcing the release date, the streamer unveiled the first images from the show, which was a co-production with Sony Pictures Television. It was Sony that released the original 1997 movie starring Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ryan Phillippe.

Image via Amazon Prime Video

This time around, Madison Iseman leads a young cast that also includes Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, Brooke Bloom and Bill Heck.

Goodman executive produces alongside Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film and James Wan, Michael Clear and Rob Hackett of Atomic Monster as well as Erik Feig, Peter Guber, Craig William Macneill and Shay Hatten, whose credits include Army of the Dead and the third John Wick movie.

The first four episodes of I Know What You Did Last Summer will be released on Oct. 15, with new episodes available each subsequent Friday until the season finale on Nov. 12. The early buzz I've heard hasn't been terribly encouraging -- the first film really captured lightning in a bottle with both its post-Scream timing and that starry cast -- but I'm willing to give this show the benefit of the doubt out of pure nostalgia for the original Summer. Let's just hope the new soundtrack brings the heat because it was fire the first time around thanks to tracks from Hula Shaker, Our Lady Peace, Toad the Wet Sprocket and Hooverphonic (all due respect to Korn and The Offspring).

And now, we wait for a trailer. Stay tuned...

Image via Amazon Prime Video
Image via Amazon Prime Video

