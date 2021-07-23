Amazon Studios has officially confirmed a premiere date for its upcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer remake, a TV horror series adapted from the classic 1973 YA novel from author Lois Duncan. The upcoming remake, which was announced back in 2019 and will consist of eight episodes, now has an official release date confirmed for this October — just in time for spooky season.

Earlier this year, casting was confirmed for the remake series, with a whole new group of teens set to deal with a terrifying killer a year after a tragic accident following their graduation. Madison Iseman (Annabelle Comes Home, Jumanji: The Next Level), Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, Brooke Bloom, and Bill Heck have already been cast in what is being described as a "modern take" on the classic slasher. Although character descriptions have not been released, Iseman is reported to be playing the lead role. Production commenced back in January in Hawaii.

The show is adapted from Duncan's novel by Sara Goodman (Preacher), who also executive producers along with Shay Hatten, Original Film’s Neal Moritz and Pavun Shetty, Erik Feig and Atomic Monster’s James Wan, Rob Hackett, and Michael Clear. Craig Macneill will be director and executive producer for the first episode, replacing Wan, who was originally attached to direct the pilot.

It's been a while since the first I Know What You Did Last Summer adaptation, which was adapted for the big screen back in 1997 by writer Kevin Williamson and starred some of the most recognizable teen faces of the decade: Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr., and Ryan Phillippe.

I Know What You Did Last Summer will premiere this October on Amazon Prime Video. Stay tuned to Collider for more news, trailers, and announcements from this upcoming project.

Here's the official synopsis for I Know What You Did Last Summer:

In a town full of secrets, a group of teenagers are stalked by a mysterious killer a year after a fatal accident on their graduation night.

