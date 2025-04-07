In 1996, Wes Craven resurrected a dying horror genre with his meta-slasher Scream. Its success led to countless copycats filled with young up-and-coming Hollywood stars, and one of the best clones came just a year later with I Know What You Did Last Summer. Written again by Kevin Williamson, and vaguely based on a novel by Lois Duncan, the film made household names out of its stars Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr., Ryan Phillipe, and Sarah Michelle Gellar. It also had one of the most iconic scenes of the decade in the moment when Julie James (Hewitt), her arms wide, spins around in the street and screams, "What are you waiting for?!" The scene has been both celebrated and mocked, but did you know it was directed by a kid who won a contest?

'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Was a Popular 'Scream' Clone