If Julie James were a real person, it’s at this moment that we would say, “This is what we were waiting for.” I Know What You Did Last Summer final girl, Jennifer Love Hewitt, who appeared as Julie James in the first two movies, is onboard and set to reprise her role for the upcoming installment. It’s been a longtime coming, with plenty of back-and-forth movement, but we’re thrilled that the 9-1-1 star has finally announced the “exciting” news that she’s been teasing for months. This makes her the second original name to join the Jennifer Kaytin Robinson-helmed feature after her OG co-star and on-screen love interest, Freddie Prinze Jr. confirmed his return as Ray Bronson back in September.

In the months that have passed since Prinze Jr. revealed his return and the breaking news surrounding the fate of Hewitt’s Julie James (what a name), the movie has gotten one exciting update after the next. Sure, we were all a little bit defeated when Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed that her character from the original film, Helen Shivers, was really, totally dead, dead, but it was exciting that she was essentially the one to announce that filming had begun in late November.

While so many of us are stoked to see the characters we know and love from the 1997 film and its 1998 follow-up back in the saddle, there are plenty of new names joining the fold. Following in the steps laid about by 2022’s Scream, the next chapter of I Know What You Did Last Summer will blend legacy characters with new personalities. Included in that lineup are names such as Jonah Hauer-King, Madelyn Cline, Alexander Chavez, Lola Tung, Tyriq Withers, Chase Sui Wonders and more.

What Jennifer Love Hewitt Has Previously Said About Her ‘IKWYDLS’ Return