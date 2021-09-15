A whole new group of teens will be stalked post-graduation starting October 15 on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Video has released the first trailer for its upcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer remake, a TV horror series adapted from the classic 1973 YA novel from author Lois Duncan. The TV show, which was announced back in 2019 and will consist of eight episodes, will officially premiere on October 15.

Earlier this year, casting was confirmed for the television remake, with a whole new group of teens set to deal with a terrifying killer a year after a tragic accident following their graduation. Madison Iseman (Annabelle Comes Home, Jumanji: The Next Level), Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, Brooke Bloom, and Bill Heck will all star in what is being described as a "modern take" on the classic slasher. The trailer definitely looks to offer exactly that, with this new crop of friends being tormented by an invisible threat via text message as well as the traditional lipstick threats scrawled on a mirror method.

The show is adapted from Duncan's novel by Sara Goodman (Preacher), who also executive producers along with Shay Hatten, Original Film’s Neal Moritz and Pavun Shetty, Erik Feig and Atomic Monster’s James Wan, Rob Hackett, and Michael Clear. Craig Macneill will be director and executive producer for the first episode, replacing Wan, who was originally attached to direct the pilot.

I Know What You Did Last Summer will premiere October 15 on Amazon Prime Video. Watch the first trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for I Know What You Did Last Summer:

Written and executive produced by Sara Goodman, I Know What You Did Last Summer is based on Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel, which was also the basis of the iconic 1997 film. One year after the fatal car accident that haunted their graduation night, a group of teenagers find themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer. As they try to piece together who’s after them, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect town—and themselves. Everyone is hiding something, and uncovering the wrong secret could be deadly.

