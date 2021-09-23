Amazon has released a new trailer for I Know What You Did Last Summer, an upcoming series adaptation of the hit novel by Lois Duncan. Mostly known for its 1997 film adaptation, I Know What You Did Last Summer follows a group of teenagers chased by a brutal killer after deciding to hide a fatal car accident that took an innocent man’s life.

The new trailer presents the group of teenagers who’ll become the brutal killer's victims after they accidentally kill a man on the road and decide to hide his body instead of calling the police. The group knows they are far from innocent, but the fear of being killed by an unknown threat will quickly turn them against each other, as no one is safe and everyone is a suspect. The trailer promises many secrets will be brought to light, and no stone will be left unturned as the group tries to figure out who’s the killer is and how they can save their lives.

The first four episodes of I Know What You Did Last Summer premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on October 15, with new episodes airing each Friday after that. Check out the new trailer for I Know What You Did Last Summer below.

Here's the official synopsis for I Know What You Did Last Summer:

Written and executive produced by Sara Goodman, I Know What You Did Last Summer is based on Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel, which was also the basis of the iconic 1997 film. One year after the fatal car accident that haunted their graduation night, a group of teenagers find themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer. As they try to piece together who’s after them, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect town—and themselves. Everyone is hiding something, and uncovering the wrong secret could be deadly.

