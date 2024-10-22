A standout at film festivals, Canadian comedy I Like Movies is finally setting a release date in the U.S. Collider has teamed up with Freestyle Digital Media to exclusively reveal that the movie has set a VOD and DVD release date on the heels of its recent multi-city theatrical release alongside an exclusive new trailer. The award-winning indie movie will become available on November 1.

I Like Movies tells the story of Lawrence (Isaiah Lehtinen), a 17-year-old and socially inept boy who has massive artistic ambitions for himself. He wants to become a renowned filmmaker but doesn't want his nationality to define him — even though his mother reminds him that David Cronenberg is also Canadian. His life changes once he lands a job at Sequels Video, a video store in which he believes he'll start living his dream. But Lawrence quickly discovers that life is far from perfect and the path to making movies is a lot more nuanced than he thought.

The trailer for I Like Movies hints at why the feature film became such a standout in film festivals. The slice-of-life quality of it and its quirky characters are everything that we want from an independent film, and the added layer of being a love letter to cinema only helps us appreciate the ride. Additionally, I Like Movies looks like a nostalgic feature for all of us cinephiles who used to spend a lot of time in video stores figuring out what to watch on the weekends and striking up conversations with strangers about the movies we've seen. That's how Quentin Tarantino started, after all.

'I Like Movies' Has a Perfect Score on Rotten Tomatoes

Close

Ever since it debuted in the film festival circuit and different territories, I Like Movies has become a favorite among critics. The movie boasts a 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. In her review, IndieWire's Katie Rife praised I Like Movies by stating that it's effective because it "feels warm and safe without coddling its protagonist," while Tara Brady from The Irish Times went ahead and stated that the coming-of-age movie "restores our faith in the teen comedy."

I Like Movies is the feature film debut of Canadian filmmaker Chandler Levack, who previously directed short films and music videos. In an official statement, the director celebrated his work finally making it to U.S. viewers' homes:

“It’s a joy to finally make 'I Like Movies' available for American audiences on VOD and especially on DVD. It’s been so exciting to see critics and film-lovers around the world connect with Lawrence’s journey from teenaged cinephile to actual human being, and I want to thank our immensely talented cast and crew, my dedicated producers Lindsay Blair Goeldner and Evan Dubinsky, as well as Telefilm and Visit Films, for creating such an incredible trajectory for an independent Canadian film. Thank you so much to Freestyle Digital Media for giving 'I Like Movies' a new life in America. The staff at Sequels Video will be delighted to add this DVD to their Staff Picks wall.”

I Like Movies debuts on U.S. VOD Platforms and DVD on November 1, 2024. You can check out the trailer below:

Watch I Like Movies