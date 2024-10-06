Mileage may vary on whether the 2019 critically acclaimed French adult animated movie, I Lost My Body, is narratively satisfying, but it can’t be said the film is all style and no substance. The film has a lot on its mind, with themes of grief and trying to find one’s place in a world that seems inhospitable and sometimes downright hostile. It’s creative, rich, and gorgeously animated, creating a beautiful world before the viewer’s eyes. The film is especially poignant as it explores such intense themes from the perspective of an orphaned teenager, Naoufel, who is experiencing big emotions for the first time and isn't quite sure how to deal with them as he navigates a world that is apathetic to his existence.

What Is 'I Lost My Body' About?

Invisibility is a big theme in I Lost My Body, as both of its protagonists struggle yet yearn to be seen. The term "protagonists" is used loosely, as the film follows Naoufel (voiced by Hakim Faris in the film's original French and Dev Patel in the English dub), and a sentient severed hand that escapes the fridge of a medical facility, attempting to reunite with the rest of its body. The film is told non-chronologically, jumping between different timelines, until the two timelines converge in what can only be described as a very French ending. The ending may leave some viewers frustrated as, on the surface, not much is resolved plot-wise. Instead, the film relies on mood and tone to show Naoufel's growth. Much of the film is pure visual storytelling, and the dialogue almost never explicitly touches on the themes of I Lost My Body. While a lot is left up to interpretation, the movie never feels pretentious or overly opaque.

Naoufel works as a pizza delivery guy, but can't seem to get any of his deliveries on time, leading to a meet-cute between him and Gabrielle (voiced by Victoire Du Bois in French, and Arrested Development's Alia Shawkat in the English dub) over an apartment intercom when she refuses to pay for the pizza that's over forty minutes late. The two banter in what is one of the movie's most memorable scenes, and the fact that it all takes place over an intercom reinforces the film's themes of invisibility and human communication. Gabrielle is chilly and emotionally detached on the surface, but clearly has a great capacity for love, both giving and receiving. Several moments pull the curtain back on her sentimentality, such as giving Naoufel a copy of her favorite book, John Irving's The World According to Garp, revealing her desire to be known.

Naoufel wears his heart on his sleeve much more visibly, and in the process, makes Gabrielle question his intentions. The push-and-pull between Naoufel and Gabrielle is a perfect, if unorthodox, coupling with the severed hand's search for its body. The hand goes through all sorts of trials and tribulations on its journey, from ants, to rats, trains, and garbage trucks. Director Jérémy Clapin's decision to splice these two narratives together is inspired, and makes the film feel more thematically whole as a result.

I Lost My Body could have benefited from a longer runtime, as it's over before you know it. The complex emotions that the film touches on beautifully could have been fleshed out a bit more and only made it more impactful. Nevertheless, it is one of the most inventive and visually striking animated movies to come out of the 2010s, and is a rewarding rewatch as knowing the full scope of the story provides a new experience. The many beautiful moments that utilize the perspective of the severed hand allow the audience to explore city life through a unique new point of view.

'I Lost My Body' Is Also an Excellent Coming-of-Age Film

The film's take on adolescent infatuation is also tender without being trite or cliché. Naoufel and Gabrielle's burgeoning friendship feels natural, and the film allows both characters to experience the awkwardness of growing pains, especially when in the throes of a young and clumsy romance. Adolescence and young adulthood are always difficult to depict without coming across as overly nostalgic. It's tough for adults to recreate a natural conversation between two kids or teenagers; everybody remembers what it feels like to be a young adult or teenager, but recreating such a specific feeling proves difficult the further one is removed from that part of their life.

Jérémy Clapin and fellow screenwriter Guillaume Laurant (who also wrote the novel that the film is based on) do a great job of naturally capturing the wistful melancholia of youth. I Lost My Body emphasizes the importance of memory as a grounding tool, not merely as a form of escapism. Naoufel finds peace and purpose by revisiting moments he had with his parents before their premature deaths, and it helps him to be sure of who he is. While he spends much of the time searching for validation outside himself, he finds meaning in the love that his family provided him, even if they are no longer there to provide for him materially.

Thematically rich and visually gorgeous with memorable character moments, it's easy to see why I Lost My Body has received so many accolades since its release. The film has won prizes at Cannes and has been nominated for an Oscar, yet its unconventional premise, the fact that it's animated and in a foreign language can make it a tough sell to audiences. It feels ripe for rediscovery by fans of both animation and foreign cinema, especially fond of French cinema.

