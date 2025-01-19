The show's title, I Love a Mama's Boy, speaks for itself. It highlights women trying to deal with dating a man who is a little too close to his mother, and we get to see just how close these mother-and-son duos really are. The term, "Mama's boy" is pretty self-explanatory; this is somebody who is more attached to his mother than is the norm, and the mom is usually overbearing and overstepping boundaries in her son's personal relationships. These mothers tend to insert themselves into the lives of whoever their son is dating, treat them like a baby, and, as shocking as this sounds, there is always a mother and son who act like a couple.

While watching I Love a Mama's Boy, I was astonished by what I saw. It is crazy to me that there are couples out there dealing with these issues, but it is even crazier that some men are blind to the issues that their partners are facing because of their mothers. I am not sure how some of these couples make it through, but one thing I am sure of – this show sealed the deal that I will never get involved with a "Mama's boy."

Meet the Mama's Boys

Not only do I think that this show is strange for normalizing this type of behavior, but I find it quite disturbing how some of these mother-and-son duos speak to each other. During Season 3, we met Leyna Rosen and Ethan Weisman. In the beginning, I did think they were a cute couple, but with a show like this, there are bound to be major red flags – and it was worse than I could have ever imagined. Ethan would refer to his mother as "sexy" and a "MILF," and called her hot on multiple occasions. When I first watched this and noticed that Ethan and his mother thought there was nothing out of the ordinary about this, my jaw dropped. In my opinion, a man should never use his mother and the words "hot" or "sexy" in the same sentence, and part of me has thought that this behavior is too far, even for reality television.

We were re-introduced to a mother-and-son duo returning from Season 1 because they wanted another chance at love in Season 4. This duo is Matt McAdams and Kelly McAdams. From what I have watched, Matt relies on Kelly way too much when it comes to his romantic relationships. Instead of Matt trying to take initiative alone, Kelly inserts herself into every corner of Matt's life – and he lets her. Kelly has tagged along on Matt's dates, which is crazy to me. Personally, if I ever dated a man, and he took his mother on our date, there would not be a second one. It shocks me that these mothers go to such extreme lengths to cling to their children, but it shocks me even more that these men let it happen.