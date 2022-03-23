How to restart your life on the other side of the ocean?

Today, Prime Video released the trailer for I Love America, a new original French film coming to the streaming service next month. The movie follows the story of a French woman trying to start a new life on the other side of the ocean after she moves away to Los Angeles following her mother's death.

The trailer introduces us to Lisa (Sophie Marceau) as she moves from France to Los Angeles. Lisa was raised by her grandmother, as her mother was a famous actress in Hollywood. That meant that, during her childhood, Lisa was used to only seeing her mother through a television screen. So, once her mother passes away, Lisa feels America calling to her and decides to start a new life in Hollywood.

Besides dealing with life habits in another continent, Lisa will also use her time in America to rediscover herself. That means coming to terms with the complicated relationship with her mother, finding a new job, and searching for love. As usual with French cinema, I Love America promises to be an intimate story focused on character development. And, as it turns out, I Love America is also partly biographic, as the film was inspired by director Lisa Azuelos' (Dalida, Sweetheart, LOL) personal experience of moving to the United States.

I Love America cast also includes Djanis Bouzyani (You Deserve a Lover, The Assault) and Colin Woodell (Ambulance, The Call of the Wild). The film is produced by Autopilot, and the screenplay was co-written by Azuelos and Gael Fierro.

After premiering in France last March 11, I Love America will debut worldwide on April 29, exclusively on Prime Video.

Here's the official synopsis for I Love America:

Prime Video audiences will be invited to jump into the adventures of Lisa (Sophie Marceau), a single woman who decides to take a chance on love again by catapulting her life from Paris to Los Angeles. Her children flew the coop and her famous, yet absent mother just passed, so Lisa needs a big change. She reunites with her best friend Luka (Djanis Bouzyani), who found success in America with his iconic drag queen bar but is struggling to find his own prince charming. Luka embarks on a mission to give Lisa a fresh start by creating a profile for her on a dating website. From awkward dates to a surprise encounter with John (Colin Woodell), Lisa will understand that the journey to love is a journey towards herself and forgiveness of her first love: her mother.

