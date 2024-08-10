The Big Picture I Love Lucy remains one of the most-watched programs ever.

Getting Harpo Marx on the show was challenging due to health issues.

The mirror routine between Lucy and Harpo was iconic but required lots of rehearsal.

Almost since its inception, sitcoms have always been the backbone of U.S. television. The format may have changed over the years, but the genre continues to endure. While recent hits like Young Sheldon and Modern Family have made history on the modern front, no show is more groundbreaking than I Love Lucy. Starring Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz as Lucy and Ricky Ricardo, the hit series revolutionized the early days of television and created some of the most memorable moments in history.

To date, it remains one of the most-watched programs of all time, thanks to syndication and streaming. Having produced 180 episodes over six seasons, plus 13 one-hour-long follow-up installments under the title The Lucy-Desi Comedy Hour, nearly everyone in the world has a different favorite episode. From the famous chocolate factory gag in the episode “Job Switching” to the beloved “We’re Having a Baby” segment, it’s hard to narrow down the show’s “best” moment. But, without a doubt, one of the most fascinating episodes occurred during Season 4, when the Ricardos, along with Ethel (Vivian Vance) and Fred Mertz (William Frawley), head out to Hollywood. Lucy caused quite a few memorable stirs as she met some of Classic Hollywood’s greatest stars. For most, her most infamous run-in was with John Wayne, but her most satisfying was the time she met Harpo Marx. Both endlessly funny and beautifully executed, it remains one of TV’s most beloved moments. However, bringing the pair together was a much harder task than most realized.

It Wasn’t Easy to Get Harpo on ‘I Love Lucy’

By the time I Love Lucy came about, the Marx Brothers were already beloved stars. In fact, they’d previously worked with Ball in the 1938 film Room Service during her studio contract days. With all the stars that had already passed through I Love Lucy and Ball’s past partnership with them, one would assume it wouldn’t be very hard at all to get Harpo to appear. However, the beloved Marx Brother faced several personal issues that would make the casting a challenge.

In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Harpo’s son, Bill Marx, recalled that his father had recently suffered a heart attack. Though only 67 at the time, Marx had retired from showbusiness as a result and moved to Palm Springs, per Woman’s World. But with the episode written specifically for him, Bill Marx says that his father’s doctor did clear him to perform. But securing Marx was only half the battle. The actor had quite a bit to do throughout the half-hour, and there was a lot of physical comedy built into the story.

‘I Love Lucy’ was Physically Challenging for Harpo Marx

Though he was playing himself, Marx’s appearance on I Love Lucy was not easy. The installment sees Lucy caught in a jam after stretching the truth in letters she sent to her friend, Carolyn Appleby (Doris Singleton). Convinced Lucy is now close to many of Hollywood’s greats, Carolyn comes out to Los Angeles. Lucy stages an afternoon of fake celebrity sightings right there in the hotel before Ricky and Fred run into Harpo. They ask him to head upstairs and help Lucy out. When he arrives, Lucy is done up in a Harpo disguise. She hides, which allows Harpo to perform. According to the Yahoo interview with Marx’s son, the physical demand of the episode was not lost on anyone, considering Harpo’s condition.

The sequence sees Marx carry in his famous harp and play “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” before getting up, chasing Carolyn, and throwing her over his shoulder. But, despite Harpo’s health, he performed the stunt. As his son is quoted: “When people see this show, that is… his professionalism… You can’t make a mistake. You have to do it, otherwise you have to do it again, and the audience has already laughed at it. It’s not as funny anymore.” Marx performed the scene without a hitch, and, with the knowledge of all his difficulties, it’s a marvel to watch. The comedy is brilliantly executed, going from Marx’s impressively touching performance on the harp to his over-the-top shenanigans. To watch it, one would never even guess how unwell he had been. But the best part of his performance was still to come and would provide one final challenge.

Lucy and Harpo’s Mirror Routine Had Its Own Challenges

The episode’s most famous sequence comes when Harpo discovers the hiding Lucy. She tries to convince him that he is looking at himself in a mirror. The result is one of the most iconic moments in the history of television. Lucy mirrors Harpo’s every move before eventually being caught. The sequence is both hysterical and fascinating to watch. But many don’t realize the skit was lifted from a Marx Brothers film called Duck Soup.

In an interview on The Dick Cavett Show, Lucille Ball, who remained fond of Marx long after his passing, revealed that Marx kept changing the routine while shooting. She said he was so used to working alone that the I Love Lucy crew had to re-teach Harpo his own routine. Marx’s son, who was working on the set as a prop man, confirmed this when talking to Yahoo TV, saying, “He had to get it out of his mind, what he did in Duck Soup and in Vaudeville, whereas Lucy just had to learn for the first time what to do as Harpo. There was a lot of rehearsal that went into it to make it as good as it was.” But “good” doesn’t do the sequence justice. Though it may have taken a lot of rehearsing, the scene remains one of the best moments of the series. This is no small feat, considering how many iconic scenes the show produced. It’s a testament to the talent of both legends and a moment of star power that has never been recreated.

I Love Lucy has no shortage of great comedic moments. But Lucille Ball and Harpo Marx’s mirror routine is really something special. It was no small feat to make due to Marx’s illness and the physical challenges that came with the script. However, Harpo’s professionalism and enthusiasm fueled his performance and made for one of the greatest moments in the history of sitcoms.

I Love Lucy is available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

