The sitcom is, perhaps, the most enduring genre in the history of television. And, while plenty of iconic shows have come and gone over the years, there’s no sitcom more lasting or influential as I Love Lucy. Following the exploits of Lucy Ricardo (Lucille Ball) and her best friend, Ethel Mertz (Vivien Vance), as they attempted to hide their scheme of the week from their husbands, Ricky Ricardo (Desi Arnaz) and Fred Mertz (William Frawley), the series is often credited with solidifying the format as it brought endless entertainment to viewers for six seasons.

The show remains a favorite among viewers, even 67 years after its run ended. While its enduring success can largely be credited to its groundbreaking storytelling, much of its continued legacy has to do with the fact that the show continued after the final episode. From direct follow-ups to dynamic reinventions, I Love Lucy was a bonified franchise that has outlived nearly every other show in history.

‘I Love Lucy’ Had a Direct Series of Sequels

It’s hard to imagine now, but I Love Lucy was more than a show; it was a cultural revolution. According to the PBS Documentary, it was the first ever example of “must-see television.” Per the documentary, it was always a main subject of discussion the day after an episode aired, with people only having to ask, “Did you see the show?” The onscreen dynamic between Ball, her real-life husband, Arnaz, Vance, and Frawley was a winning formula, to say the least. Sadly, however, Ball and Arnaz’s marriage began to deteriorate in the later seasons. As stated by Distractify, a sense of general exhaustion and the continued decline of the marriage caused Arnaz and Ball to take a step back. But, with a hit as big as I Love Lucy, CBS wasn’t ready to end the show altogether.

Following the Season 6 finale, the show transitioned to a new, one-hour-long format called The Lucy-Desi Comedy Hour. It continued to follow the adventures of the Ricardos and the Mertzs and would often bring in a big-name celebrity guest star for each installment. The show ran from 1957-1960, airing periodically rather than weekly. In doing so, it extended the original show’s run from six years to nine. Unfortunately, Arnaz and Ball’s marriage continued to fail. As stated in the documentary, the two were not even on speaking terms while filming their final show, and the installment’s guest star, Edie Adams, felt the tensions on the set. It was clear to all involved that it wasn’t just the show that was coming to an end, but so was the Arnaz’s marriage. According to New York Daily News, the couple divorced just a month after the final episode aired. Yet, in true Lucy fashion, the beloved character found her way back into the spotlight.

‘The Lucy Show’ Continued Lucille Ball’s Beloved Character

Just under two years after the final Lucy-Desi Comedy Hour aired, Ball returned to CBS with a new series called The Lucy Show. Though her character was now named Lucy Carmichael, and her character’s husband was deceased, the show was an attempt to continue I Love Lucy, albeit in a new canon. Lucy Carmichael had a similar backstory to Lucy Ricardo and even had the same birth name, McGillicuddy. Of course, there was plenty of scheming, and by Ball’s side was her old friend Vivian Vance. This time, playing Viv, the two got into some of their most insane trouble yet. One of their most iconic was getting locked in a shower that flooded with water, putting the two in a makeshift pool. For three seasons, the magic of Lucy and Ethel had been recaptured. However, when Season 3 ended, so did a nearly 15-year partnership.

Per Yahoo, Vance, who’d been commuting between her home in Stamford, Connecticut, and Los Angeles to star in the series, decided to depart before Season 4. While she would remain friends with Ball and would guest star throughout the remaining three seasons, the show was creatively rebooted. Ball’s old comedy partner, Gale Gordon, joined the cast as Mr. Mooney, a banker for whom Lucy Carmichael now worked. In some ways, this harkened back even more to I Love Lucy, as Lucy once again had a foil to undermine, similar to Ricky. While there was never anything romantic between Lucy and Mr. Mooney, this new formula worked incredibly well, and Seasons 4 through 6 are often for which the show is most remembered. After more than two decades, 12 collective seasons, and a series of specials, Ball still wasn’t through with her iconic character.

Lucille Ball Followed ‘The Lucy Show’ with 'Here's Lucy'

The Lucy Show came to an end in the spring of 1968. The fall of that same year saw the premiere of Here’s Lucy. In many ways, the series is a combination of Ball’s previous two sitcoms. This time, she plays Lucy Carter and again battles Gale Gordon, now her boss/brother-in-law, Harrison Carter. Her partners in crime are Ball’s actual children, Lucie Arnaz as Kim Carter and Desi Arnaz Jr. as Craig Carter. Making the project a family affair and including Gordon made the show feel like a “best of both worlds” series. Though, at times, it feels a little forced, it was successful enough to run another six seasons. But, as Season 6 came to an end, Ball made the decision to end the show. As stated by Lucie Arnaz, Ball became busy with a return to film while her daughter had booked a role in the national tour of Seesaw. Desi Arnaz Jr. had left the show after Season 3 wrapped. Thus, Ball decided to end the series and ultimately sold Desilu to Gulf & Western. But Lucy would return one final time many years later.​​​​​​​

Lucille Ball’s Final Attempt to Revive Her Lucy Character Ended Sadly

1986 was a tough year for Ball. As recalled by People Magazine, Ball and her ex-husband, Arnaz, became close friends following their divorce. He passed away on December 2, 1986, just two days after Ball visited him for the last time. Per People, the visit was a loving, melancholy one, and, as the PBS documentary further explains, the loss of Arnaz weighed heavy on Ball. Earlier that year, in September, Ball had made one last attempt to bring back her character with the sitcom Life with Lucy. This time, she played a grandmother, but Ball still got into a whole heap of trouble. Though she reunited with I Love Lucy writers Madelyn Davis and Bob Carroll Jr. and her beloved foil, Gordon, for the show, Life with Lucy never found its audience. The show was canceled after just eight episodes. As stated in the PBS documentary, the pain of 1986 took its toll on Ball. Many friends featured in the biography spoke of her declining mental health. Edie Adams recalled seeing her at a charity event. When Ball took the stage, she said: “My name is Lucille Ball.” Adams said that the crowd, of course, applauded, but Ball followed the welcome with “I used to be on television.” Ball would never perform in another sitcom. On April 26, 1989, the legendary actress passed away. Yet, all these years later, Ball’s legacy lives on.

Nearly seventy years after the original show aired its final episode, I Love Lucy enjoys daily reruns on multiple cable networks. Additionally, streaming services have introduced the show and Ball’s​​​​​​​ unforgettable character to new generations. I Love Lucy was only the beginning of Lucille Ball’s iconic character. From direct follow-ups to reinventions, she entertained audiences for 35 years. Even today, after the beloved actress has passed away, her legacy continues. One thing is for sure: the world will always love Lucy.

