I Love Lucy gave a new definition to what was possible on television when it premiered in 1951. More than seventy years later, Paramount Home Entertainment is giving audiences another opportunity to enjoy their favorite moments from the series with the launch of I Love Lucy: The Complete Series. The Blu-ray package will be released on November 5. Viewers will get a chance to experience the television classic like never before with extras that include a new colorized episode titled "Lucy and the Loving Cup”. As if that wasn't enough, I Love Lucy: The Complete Series will also feature remastered footage, long-lost flashback scenes and a portion of 1959 CBS fall preview special, "Eye on CBS".

I Love Lucy was centered around the relationship between Lucy Ricardo (Lucille Ball) and her husband, Ricky Ricardo (Desi Arnaz). The show also focuses on the titular character's quest to become a successful figure within the entertainment industry, even if that proves to be a very difficult endeavor for her. I Love Lucy ran over the course of six seasons, before the launch of The Lucy-Desi Comedy Hour. The project became a landmark for that era of television, with the real-life married couple taking the medium to new heights with their smart comedy.

Fans of I Love Lucy will have the time of their lives with the upcoming Blu-ray release. The product will include the original pilot of the program, which has been remastered from original 35mm kinescope. The package will also feature audio commentaries on select episodes, "Lucy on The Radio" broadcasts and information on the cast who turned I Love Lucy into a massive success. It's time for audiences to dive back into the charming story of a marriage who wanted to succeed as entertainers.

The Legacy of 'I Love Lucy'

Close

Decades after I Love Lucy came to an end, the legacy of the series can still be seen throughout the entertainment industry. WandaVision took inspiration from the program when the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) created a new reality based on popular television series. Will & Grace produced an episode that served directly as a tribute to I Love Lucy a few years ago, with Lucie Arnaz making a cameo in the special presentation. There's no denying that the world will never forget Lucy and Ricky's impressive charisma. And now, audiences have a new opportunity to have fun with the couple's adventures all over again.

I Love Lucy: The Complete Series will launch on Blu-ray on November 5. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.