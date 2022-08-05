On the same day that the film makes its theatrical debut, Collider is happy to share an exclusive clip for the cringe comedy film I Love My Dad featuring stars Patton Oswalt and Rachel Dratch.

The clip sees Oswalt, who plays Chuck, and Dratch, who plays Erica, on a date that transitions into Oswalt attempting to convince Dratch to help him "prank call" his son Franklin, played by James Morosini. Claiming that it is just the pair's thing, Dratch's character doesn't see the humor in this prank and questions why he wouldn't recognize the voice of his own girlfriend. Oswalt explains that his son has only met her online so to add some "authenticity" to the prank call, Erica should be the voice. While at first very apprehensive, Chuck is eventually able to convince her, though the clip ends before the actual call.

The truth behind the prank call is that this "girlfriend" Franklin is seeing is Chuck. When he is worried about his son's life, Chuck creates a fake account impersonating a girl (Claudia Sulewski) in order to circumvent the numerous social media blocks. While Chuck was only checking in on his son's well-being, Franklin falls in love with the "girl," with Chuck having unintentionally catfished his own son and now finds himself knee-deep in a lie that continues to unravel as Franklin wants to meet her in real life.

Image via Magnolia Pictures

RELATED: 'I Love My Dad' Trailer: Patton Oswalt Goes Way Too Far to Connect With His Son

In addition to starring in the film, Morosini is also the writer and director, with the story being based on a real life experience of his. The cast of the upcoming film also includes Lil Rel Howery, Amy Landecker, and Ricky Velez. The film is Morosini's second feature as the director both writer and director, and made its debut earlier this year at SXSW in March. There, the film took home both the Grand Jury Award and the Audience Award and received high praise from attendees.

I Love My Dad comes to theaters today on August 5 and is set to have a digital release on August 12. You can check out the exclusive clip as well as the official synopsis of the upcoming cringe comedy film down below.