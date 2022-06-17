James Morosini’s I Love My Dad has released a new trailer in honor of Father’s Day. The movie is inspired by real life events experienced by Morosini, who wrote and directed the film. Described as "a thrilling comedy with an unexpected twist", the movie tells the story of a desperate father who poses as a young woman online to reconnect with his son. However, things get complicated when the young man wants to meet her in person.

I Love My Dad features Patton Oswalt as father Chuck and Morosini as troubled son Franklin, along with Claudia Sulewski as Becca, Lil Rel Howery as Jimmy, Amy Landecker as Diane, and Rachel Dratch as Erica among others. “In honor of Father's Day, here's a teaser for my upcoming film, I Love My Dad," Morosini said in a statement. "Making something so personal has been an incredible journey and I can't wait for you to see it this August. I hope it makes you laugh, I hope it makes you cry, and most importantly I hope my dad never catfishes me again."

The film has garnered many accolades, like the Grand Jury Prize for Narrative Feature and Narrative Feature Competition Audience Award at SXSW, along with Audience Award for Narrative Feature at Chicago Critics Film Festival, and Best Feature Film at Hill Country Film Festival. In a previous interview, Morosini told Deadline how his father's catfishing inspired the tale,

“A version of [I Love My Dad] actually happened to me,” says Morosini. “My dad and I got into a big fight and I decided to just cut him off of social media and everything else. I got home one day and this really pretty girl sent me a friend request online, I was very excited and this story was born.”

I Love My Dad is set to release in theatres on August 5 and digitally on August 12. Check out the trailer and synopsis below: