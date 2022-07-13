Magnolia Pictures has released the final trailer for James Morosini's uncomfortable yet hilarious new film I Love My Dad and cringe comedy gets taken to the extreme. Starring Morosini as Franklin and Patton Oswalt as his dad/girlfriend Chuck, the film follows their relationship after Franklin cuts off his father by blocking him on social media. Wanting to reconnect with his troubled son, Chuck starts a new account under the guise of a pretty girl named Becca, but things get incredibly awkward as Franklin grows more in love with his fictional girlfriend.

This final trailer gives an extended look at the breakdown in Chuck and Franklin's relationship that inevitably leads to catfishing. Franklin explains to his therapy group his measures to distance himself from his neglectful father. With their only way to connect gone, Chuck goes to his friend Jimmy (Lil Rey Howerty) for advice to which he explains the art of social media stalking through an alternate account. Chuck takes this advice way too far though and catfishes his son inadvertently, leading to all sorts of awkward moments that poor Franklin doesn't even realize are awkward yet.

All of Chuck's words are spoken through Claudia Sulewski who plays the fictional Becca, and it creates a hilarious juxtaposition between what's happening in Franklin's head and what's really going on. The lengths to which Chuck goes to keep the secret are immense, including getting someone else to call Franklin and pretend to be Becca. With Becca and Franklin's interactions solely online, he asks to "pretend kiss" Becca as a symbol of their love. Chuck, understandably perturbed about kissing his son, doesn't get much help from Jimmy who just yells at him to internet kiss Franklin. It all culminates in the perfect crescendo of cringe - Morosini passionately smooching a very uncomfortable, disgusted Oswalt who might be crying.

RELATED: 'I Love My Dad' Trailer Showcases an Uncomfortable True Story Starring Patton Oswalt

Rounding out the cast for I Love My Dad is Amy Landecker, Ricky Velez, and Rachel Dratch. The film is Morosini's second feature behind the camera as both writer and director and made its debut at SXSW in March. While there, it earned high praise, taking home both the Grand Jury Award and the Audience Award. Morosini based the cringe comedy on a real occurrence between him and his dad that's just as uncomfortable as it sounds.

The film isn't quite done on the festival circuit either. Before it hits theaters and comes to homes, I Love My Dad will bat leadoff at the 2022 North Bend Film Festival. The fledgling film festival, which began five years back, is returning for its first in-person showing since the pandemic began. This time around, it'll feature Moronsini's film alongside the Jena Malone starrer Swallowed and Mali Elfman's directorial debut Next Exit.

I Love My Dad comes to theaters and August 5 followed by a digital release on August 12. Check out the final trailer below: