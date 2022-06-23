I Love That For You is Showtime’s new comedy show inspired by true events about an aspiring SVN host (a shopping channel eerily similar to QVC) who lies about her childhood cancer returning to keep her job.

The show stars Saturday Night Live’s Vanessa Bayer (who also serves as the executive producer) as she navigates the hilarity of shopping channel madness, workplace relationships, the famous channel divas, and eccentric bosses who may have a secret of their own. I Love That For You is available to stream on Showtime and premiered on May 1, 2022.

Vanessa Bayer

Vanessa Bayer plays Joanna Gold and is best known for her work as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, which she worked on from 2010 to 2017. On the famous sketch show, she played various characters including Rosa on “The Californians,” Miley Cyrus, Jacob the Bar-Mitzvah Boy, and Brecky the former pornstar alongside Cecily Strong. Besides SNL, Bayer has been seen in Portlandia, Drunk History, and Seth Meyers’ The Awesomes.

She played Officer Debbie Fogle on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Morgan Dawn-Cherry on the most recent season of fellow SNL cast member Bill Hader’s Barry. She is also known for her philanthropy, especially with the Make-A-Wish Foundation since they granted her wish when she battled (and won against) leukemia as a teenager.

Molly Shannon

Molly Shannon plays the famous SVN host Jackie Stilton, and is also an SNL alum for her years on the show from 1995-2001. Since then, she has been involved in a variety of Television shows and Films including Will and Grace as Val Bassett, Kath and Kim as Kath, The Other Two as Pat Dubek, and was featured in The White Lotus as Kitty Patton.

In terms of film, she has been involved in the Hotel Transylvania franchise as Wanda, Other People as Joanne Mulcahey, and will be seen inA Good Person as Diane which is set to hit theaters in 2023. She has been nominated for various awards including a Primetime Emmy Award in 2018.

Jenifer Lewis

The legendary Jenifer Lewis plays Patricia, the big boss of SVN. Lewis has been active in the entertainment industry for over 40 years and started in Broadway musicals before moving to film and television work. She has acted in Beaches, Sister Act, The Cookout, The Temptations miniseries, voiced Mama Odie in Disney’s The Princess and the Frog, had a recurring role The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and starred in Black-ish.

She is known as “The Mother of Black Hollywood,” which is also the title of her memoir. Not only all of this, but Lewis has quite a magnificent voice and occasionally posts singing videos to social media (and is also featured in I Love That for You).

Matt Rogers

Matt Rogers plays Darcy Leeds, a neurotic-yet-lovable assistant to the incomparable Jenifer Lewis. It appears as though 2022 is the big year for Rogers, who has co-starred in both the hit Hulu film Fire Island in addition to his role in I Love That For You.

Matt Rogers is primarily a comedian and podcaster (Las Culturistas) alongside his best friend and current SNL cast member Bowen Yang, but has been featured in shows like Awkwafinais Nora from Queens, Search Party, and Our Cartoon President. He was also a writer and voiced Twink on Netflix’s animated queer comedy, Q-Force.

Ayden Mayeri

Ayden Mayeri plays Beth Ann-McGann, a jealous and somewhat snarky SVN host who is best friends with Darcy. Mayeri has been seen on a variety of past television shows and films including Relevant, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, New Girl as Leslie, Homecoming, Veep as Laya, and The Afterparty as Jennifer #2.

In the future, she is a part of bothConfess, Fletch(which has completed filming) and Cora Bora (which is currently filming).

Paul James

Paul James plays Joanna’s love interest and behind-the-scenes tech guy, Jordan Wahl. James is most well-known for starring in the ABC show Greek for all 4 seasons. Besides that credit, James has been seen on Grey’s Anatomy, The Last Ship as O’Connor, The Path as Sean Egan, 2021’s Gossip Girl as Aaron, and Sam in the series Soundtrack.

In terms of the future, he is a part of both Seed of Doubtand Just a Ghoul, both of which are in post-production phases of development.

Johnno Wilson

Johnno Wilson plays Perry, a charming and extremely odd Southern Bell who hosts a cooking show on SVN. Wilson has been in a large variety of television and film projects in the past, including Modern Family, The Pole, Raven’s Home, King Richard, and his own series called Johnno and Michael Try.

He was also in the acclaimed series Curb Your Enthusiasm and was featured in The Offerwhich is currency streaming on Paramount+. He will be seen inGrapefruit, which has just entered its post-production phase.

Punam Patel

Punam Patel plays the stage-manager-esque and no funny-business character Beena Patel in I Love That for You. Patel’s career is extensive, and she is most well-known for her role as Kim Laghari on Netflix’s groundbreaking queer comedy, Special.

She was also seen as Ranatunga in Space Force, Angeline in Rim of the World, and Janki in Mira, Royal Detective. She is currently filming World’s Best, in which she plays a character named Priya.

