After just one season, Showtime has cancelled the comedy series I Love That For You. The Vanessa Bayer-starring series will not be renewed for a second season, despite scripts having already been written and a strong effort to have the series renewed.

“I Love That for You has completed its run on Showtime,” a spokesperson for Showtime said before thanking the producers for creating and working on the series. “We want to thank Vanessa, Jeremy, and Jessi, along with the incredible cast and crew for their hard work and wish them the best going forward.” Back in December, star Matt Rogers (Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, Fire Island, Big Mouth) revealed the scripts for the second season had already been written, with plans now suggesting Annapurna will shop it on other networks pending Showtime’s support.

I Love That for You is not the only Showtime series to have been cancelled by the network in recent months. Despite being the only comedy series on Showtime (until Neil Patrick Harris’ Uncoupled was cancelled by Netflix and picked up in February), the series follows the current trend of the network refusing to renew series. The only exception has been the thriller-drama series Yellowjackets (starring Christina Ricci, Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, and Sophie Thatcher), which was picked up for its third season in December last year. Since Chris McCarthy took over the network from longtime CEO David Nevins, the network has also cancelled Let the Right One In, American Gigolo, and The L Word: Generation Q in a bid to focus on Paramount +’s new programming strategy. As part of this, McCarthy earlier promised the network will focus instead on shows featuring high-stakes worlds (such as Homeland and Billions), complex characters and subversive antiheroes (such as Dexter and Your Honor), and culturally diverse series (including Fellow Travelers and The Chi), as well as building up franchises with spin-off series.

Related: How 'Yellowjackets' Sets Up a Season 3

What is I Love That for You About?

Created and executive produced by Bayer and Jeremy Beiler and based on Bayer’s personal experiences with childhood leukemia, I Love That For You is a comedy series that tells the story of Joanna Gold and her bid to keep her job. In lying that her childhood cancer has returned, Gold believes she can keep her job as host of shopping channel SVN. Premiering on Showtime in May 2022, the eight-episode series also stars Molly Shannon (The Other Two), Paul James (Gossip Girl), Ayden Mayeri (Cora Bora), Rogers, Punam Patel (Ghosts), and Jenifer Lewis (The Princess and the Frog). Jessi Klein, Michael Showalter, Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Jordana Mollick, and Allyce Ozarski also serve as executive-producers.

Season 1 of I Love That for You is currently streaming on Showtime and Hulu. Check out the official trailer for the comedy below: