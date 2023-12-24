The Big Picture I May Destroy You is a soul-crushing TV series that leaves viewers emotionally devastated with its exploration of sexual assault.

It isn't very often that a television show emerges with the power to completely crush its viewers' souls. Due to their long total runtimes and episodical nature, TV series often lack the strength necessary to leave audiences utterly destroyed. Such an effect is much more common with movies, which are forced to pack a huge amount of feelings into about two uninterrupted hours, while TV shows give us more time to breathe in between their most poignant moments. Sure, a single episode of a series might turn you into a sobbing mess, curled up in a ball in a corner of your living room, but for a whole show to have the same impact? That's rarer. Still, every once in a full moon, there comes a series that leaves you completely destroyed. And perhaps no greater example of such a feat is better than HBO's aptly titled I May Destroy You.

With a name that is both descriptive of its intricate, devastating story and a fair warning to whoever decides to press play in its first episode, I May Destroy You was one of the TV highlights of the equally soul-crushing year of 2020. Created, written, produced, and partially directed by Michaela Coel, the 12-episode-long miniseries was nominated for numerous awards, including the Critics' Choice and the SAG, winning the Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie prize at the Emmys, as well as the Best Miniseries and Best Leading Actress trophies at the BAFTA. The recipient of this latter award was none other than Coel herself, who also stars in I May Destroy You alongside a cast made almost entirely of young, Black, British performers.

Indeed, I May Destroy You is packed to the brim with amazing performances, and Coel's writing is one of the best in recent years. If you haven't caught up with the show when it first came out, it is definitely worth a watch in the near future. And if you've already seen it, why not watch it again? We can never get enough of good art.

However, some viewer discretion is advised. As suggested in our first paragraph, I May Destroy You is a show with the power to emotionally beat you to a pulp. Dealing with the heavy and ever-present topic of sexual assault, the show creates a suffocating and paranoid atmosphere that makes it hard to breathe even if you decide to take some much-needed breaks between one episode and the next. Furthermore, with its all-encompassing approach to its subject matter, I May Destroy You might also end up forcing you to relive some better-forgotten memories and even question parts of your life that you never viewed as problematic. In the end, the show is a harrowing experience that forces you to pick apart everything that has ever happened to you and the people you love the most — and that is not an exercise that many of us are up to.

What Is 'I May Destroy You' About?

But perhaps we are getting a little ahead of ourselves here. How exactly can a TV show take us through such a traumatic trip down memory lane? Well, let's start with the basics. I May Destroy You is centered around the character of Arabella Essiedu (Coel), a promising young writer who is sexually assaulted at a bar during a night out with her friends. After being drugged by an unknown man, she is taken to a bathroom stall where she is forced to perform oral sex on him. It's, at the same time, a textbook definition of rape and not the first thing that comes to our minds when we hear this dreaded word. So, in the first couple of episodes of the series, we watch as Arabella grapples with what happened to her and makes the decision to report it to the police.

In the following ten episodes, we watch as she tries to go back to her regular life and fights against the ghost of her trauma, constantly trapped in that one moment that changed her perception of the world around her. But, more than that, we also watch as Arabella's friends deal with their own sexual traumas, all complicated by the intersectionalities of their experiences. And that's where I May Destroy You becomes truly terrifying.

Sexual assault, in the world of I May Destroy You as in our own world, is a constant threat, something that looms over all of our heads. It is something that even crosses paths with sexual liberation, something that might be confused with empowerment in the wrong circumstances. Played by Weruche Opia, Arabella's friend Terry has the memory of a threesome she had during a trip to Italy as one of the greatest moments in her life. At one point in the show, she refers to it as the most freeing experience she's ever had. However, after a conversation with her new boyfriend, Kai (Tyler Luke Cunningham), she realizes that she was tricked into having sex with two men who pretended to be strangers in order to take her to bed. What was once a liberating memory soon becomes daunting and humiliating.

Terry isn't the only one of Arabella's friends that has to deal with traumatic sexual experiences. After accompanying Arabella to the police station, Kwame (Paapa Essiedu) has his own violent encounter when he is pinned down to a bed by a man he meets on Grindr and raped. In sharp contrast with Arabella's chat with two female police officers, he tries to report the crime to two men who cannot grapple with the fact that he never exchanged names with the person he went out with, let alone with how a Black man could be forced into having sex with someone he did not want to.

These stories are not there for shock value. They are there to remind us that sexual violence is pervasive in our society. From workplace harassment to spiked drinks, they are often so naturalized that it takes us some time to fully understand what happened to us. At the same time, though, we can frequently feel as if we are immune to being victims of such crimes. In a particular scene of I May Destroy You, Terry tells Kwame that "Black women don't get raped". Even after what happened to Arabella and after dealing with the reality of her own would-be empowering experience, she says this as a statement of strength, completely oblivious to how damaging such a belief can be. It is a scene that says something powerful and horrifying about how we view rape in our society, about how our perception of sexual violence is impacted by our racism, and about how we expect our victims to look and act a certain way.

'I May Destroy You' Puts Its Flawed Characters in Favor of a Complex Narrative

Coel's characters are never perfect victims, and that is yet another element that speaks in favor of I May Destroy You. On the contrary, they are all flawed and frequently act as perpetrators of violence as well as victims. The most obvious example in this sense is that of Theo (Harriet Webb), a former schoolmate of Arabella and Terry who now runs a support group for victims of sexual assault or exploitation. As a teenager (played by Gaby French), Theo, who is white, was caught trying to frame a Black boy for raping her. It was a lie that forever changed the way Terry, in particular, sees her. However, Theo was also constantly exploited by the boys in her school, who would take pictures of her during sex to share with their friends. And one of these boys was precisely the one she tried to frame. When she was little, Theo was also forced by her mother to lie about her father sexually abusing her during an ugly custody battle. Despite having done her fair share of damage, Theo is also a victim. There is no easy answer for how we perceive her.

To different extents, almost all the characters in I May Destroy You are presented as unsympathetic when it comes to matters of sexual violence. Apart from her whole spiel about Black women not getting raped, Terry also has to deal with the guilt of telling one of her friends that he should just ditch Arabella at the bar when she was too wasted to leave by herself. Arabella, in turn, is less than understanding when Kwame goes to her after being offended by a homophobic woman with whom he sleeps after being raped. Kwame himself is presented as kind of shady for lying to said woman about his sexuality, but this is honestly one of the blindspots of the show: no person is entitled to another person's entire sexual history, and the fact that I May Destroy You sometimes seems to think that they are actually speaks to its detriment.

Still, this is not enough to undermine just how devastating this pool of violence and trauma can be. I May Destroy You is a constant reminder that we are not safe from the violence that surrounds us, as well as a reminder that, no matter how many times we've been victimized, we may also have a hand in victimizing others. It's a pill that is definitely hard to swallow, perhaps even harder than the pills the show throws our way as it begs us to investigate our own past and that of the people we know.

I May Destroy You is a show that understands that there is no such thing as a simple answer. There is no such thing as catharsis, at least not in real life. At the end of its 12-episode-long run, the series has Arabella striving to finish her sophomore book, a fictionalized exploration of everything that happened to her. As she tries to come up with an ending to her story, she imagines allegedly empowering scenarios in which she kills her assailant or penetrates him herself. None of them are satisfying. All of them reveal an ugly truth: that she is still trapped in that very day on which she became part of the statistics. In the end, the only possible ending to her story is to accept what happened and move on with life.

The title I May Destroy You then gains a new meaning: it becomes both something that could have come out of the rapist's mouth and something that could've been uttered by Arabella. He could have destroyed her by keeping her in that awful moment forever. She could have destroyed him fictionally, with her words. None of these possibilities is acceptable, because there is no undoing what has been done and there is no way but forwards. It's a devastating ending, one that crushes all of our beliefs about what fiction is for. But, in the end, fiction does not protect us from the truth, ugly as it might be. All there is left for us to do is pick up the pieces and move on.

