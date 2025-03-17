Summary Collider's Steve Weintraub talks with the team behind I Really Love My Husband at SXSW 2025.

I Really Love My Husband follows a couple on a tropical vacation in Panama, where their marriage will be put to the test.

In this interview, director and co-writer G.G. Hawkins and co-stars Madison Lanesey, Travis Quentin Young and Arta Gee discuss what drew them to the project, making out, flying planes, and more.

Nothing is more exciting than a threesome to save a fading marriage. I Really Love My Husband is a complete antithesis of its title. A year into their marriage, Teresa (Madison Lanesey) and her utterly, completely perfect “golden boy” husband Drew (Travis Quentin Young) book a honeymoon trip to the tropical paradise of Bocas del Toro, Panamá—but even before their plane arrives at their destination, trouble brews.

By the time they're sipping on piña coladas at the bar and basking in the sun, Teresa’s not happy with how her people-pleasing husband hasn’t been able to please her. In a desperate attempt to spice up their marriage, Teresa enlists the help of their free-spirited host, Paz (Arta Gee), to reignite the couple’s long-lost spark. But no amount of intimacy could salvage dying matrimony unless Teresa’s willing to confront her deepest feelings about the relationship.

Collider’s very own Steven Weintraub had the opportunity to speak with director GG Hawkins and cast members Lanesey, Young, and Gee at this year’s SXSW at the Collider Media Studio at the Cinema Center. Throughout the conversation, the group shared what got them interested in the projects (besides vacationing in Panama), Young’s surprising ability at flying planes, and how making out with their co-stars was “rough” for Gee.

“We Don’t Often Come Across a Character Like Paz”

Image via SXSW

COLLIDER: No one watching this interview will have seen the movie yet, so how have you been describing it to people?

G.G. HAWKINS: I Really Love My Husband is a movie about a woman who goes on her delayed honeymoon to an island in Panama and becomes disillusioned by her people-pleasing golden-boy husband. Instead of dealing with her issues, she convinces him that they should seduce the rental host—a free-spirited expat who lives on the island.

You did very well with that.

HAWKINS: Honestly, we practiced it, and this is the first time we've gotten to say it in any of the interviews.

ARTA GEE: I think that was great.

That was rockstar.

HAWKINS: Thank you!

What was it about this story and material that said, “I need to make this”?

HAWKINS: I knew I wanted to take a big swing, and I knew a superpower that I had was access to this location in Panama where I grew up going. My stepdad lived there for 16 years and is actually the inspiration for the character Paz. I also collaborated with Madison on a couple of sketches, and we made this short film that Madison wrote and acted in called Yes Daddy. Some folks on the team, including Ryan Thomas, our DP, and Christina O'Sullivan, our editor, were like, "There's something really good happening here." Scott Monahan, who was the actor and helped us develop the character Drew, joined, and then finally, we got a producer attached, Elle Roth-Brunet, and I was like, “Okay, it feels like we have all the things here to make a 'movie' movie, so let’s do it." I thought it was going to be a tiny, micro-budget, mumblecore thing with just those people I listed, and then it became this much bigger thing. That was the origin of it. It was like, "This is a good thing that we should just go for."

For the two of you, what was it about the script and material that said, "Oh yes, I want to do this?"

TRAVIS QUENTIN YOUNG: The script had really clear intentions from the characters, and the characters were very well-developed and [there was] very clear conflict, like massive conflict. I knew that would be a compelling story if executed well, and I saw their Yes Daddy film, and I had a lot of faith that they could make films. The script was wonderful to read, and I enjoyed it, and so I was gonna go to Panama.

Image by Photagonist

GEE: I also loved the script from the first read. Also, I feel like we don't often come across a character like Paz, who plays with gender identity and queerness. I personally, just stepping into the industry, have had trouble finding roles that I feel comfortable playing that aren't very much like soccer mom or man with beer or of that sort. So, I felt seen. I was really happy knowing that there is a character out there that I would be able to play and that I could bring to life.

With Travis, was it his portrayal of Johnny Ramone in Vinyl that got him this role?

HAWKINS: You know, it wasn’t! I hadn’t seen that portrayal yet, but it was a delight. Actually, I rewrote some elements of the character, like Drew playing guitar, after I saw that Travis could play guitar. I was like, “Well, we’ve got to maximize on this talent.”

‘I Really Love My Husband’ Only Had 11 Days to Film

And they did it all on location in Panama.

I read that you were involved in the writing. What was it actually like knowing you wouldn’t have tons of money to make this? How did you figure out the story, what you wanted to accomplish, and how to write knowing the limitations of the schedule and budget?

MADISON LANESEY: What’s hilarious is that one of my favorite things about working with GG is that she listens to my best ideas and completely ignores my worst ones. I pitched that when the three of us have a threesome, we switch bodies, and that would be the story. GG was like, “That will make it so much more complicated. Why don’t we just do it as the human story that we already have?”

HAWKINS: "Let’s do that for the next movie."

LANESEY: That’s the sequel—they