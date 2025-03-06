A delayed honeymoon becomes the make-or-break moment for a marriage in the indie comedy I Really Love My Husband. A funny story becomes a point of contention in a new Collider-exclusive preview clip of the film, which will have its world premiere on March 7, 2025, at Austin, Texas' South by Southwest festival.

The film centers around Teresa (Madison Lanesy) and her "golden boy" husband Drew (Travis Quentin Young), a couple embarking on a delayed tropical honeymoon. However, absent their usual routine, Teresa begins to find her people-pleasing husband isn't pleasing her. She recruits their free-spirited host, Paz (Arta Gee), to spice things up. In the clip, Teresa and Drew, who even Teresa's mother has a crush on (despite her not liking Teresa that much) have already landed at their tropical destination. However, Teresa's clearly a little irritated by an incident on the plane ride over, in which Teresa's unwrapped keto bar may or may not have caused a severe allergic reaction in a fellow passenger. The fast-thinking Drew saved the unfortunate man's life, and then shared the blame for "our" keto bar (which may or may not have contained peanut traces) as every other passenger stared daggers at her. Although she's obviously agitated, she insists that she's just telling a funny story, and "everyone's laughing." No one, in fact, is laughing. But you will be if you attend the film's premiere in Austin this week.

Who Are the Creatives Behind 'I Really Love My Husband'?

I Really Love My Husband is the directorial debut for helmer G.G. Hawkins; Hawkins also wrote the film's script. In addition to Lanesy, Young, and Gee, the film also stars Lisa Jacqueline Starrett, Elizabeth de Robbins, Armodio Sophia, Meggan Taylor, Mitch Bisschop, and Amberlin Morse. I Really Love My Husband boasts a diverse cast and crew: 50% of its lead actors are non-binary, and 75% identify as LGBTQ. It also features an all-female producing team and a crew where 70% of department heads are women, 24% of whom identify as LGBTQ — including Hawkins and producer Elle Roth-Brunet.

Founded in 1987, South by Southwest (or SXSW) is one of the largest film festivals in the United States. Among the highly anticipated films premiering at this year's festival are Death of a Unicorn, O'Dessa, and Ash.

I Really Love My Husband will have its world premiere at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas on March 7, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new clip below.