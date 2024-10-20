For some time now, South Korean cinema has been on a roll. Joining the list of its exquisite exports, like Parasite, Kim Jee-woon’s 2010 film I Saw the Devil is a magnificent serial killer thriller that pushes the boundaries of what the genre can be. It is a cross between horror, action, and psychological intrigue — a blood-drenched film that follows the physical and psychological warfare between the vengeance-seeking National Intelligence Service agent Kim Soo-hyun (played by Lee Byung-hun) as he obsessively pursues the sadistic serial killer Jang Kyung-chul (Choi Min-sik) who brutally murdered his fiancée. What stands out for the film is its exploration of deep psychological elements between two disturbed men juxtaposed with stunning visuals and grotesque violence. It's one of the most horrific, beautifully shot serial killer thrillers ever made that begs the question, "To what extent is revenge justified?"

‘I Saw the Devil’ Is a Horrific Psychological Game of Cat and Mouse

Kim Jee-woon takes a dark spin on what constitutes revenge. While Jang Kyung-chul is a monster of a serial killer who deserves the worst of punishments, it's the focus on his pursuer Kim Soo-hyun's descent into pure evil that raises moral questions. The opening sequence prepares you for the gory nature that permeates throughout the film. Jang is a school bus driver who comes across a woman stranded at night in her broken-down car. He at first pretends to help, only for him to return with a hammer, and smash the car's window before charging the hammer at her several times. He drags her to his vehicle and ultimately his torture chamber, where he subjects her to unspeakable acts before dismembering her even as she begs for her life, stating that she is pregnant. The woman happens to be National Intelligence Service agent Kim Soo-hyun's fiancée.

This incident sets the stage for a thrilling showdown between a man seeking to avenge his loved one and another who kills for sport. The twist in the film's revenge is that Kim Soo-hyun doesn't just neutralize his victim, he intends to inflict maximum pain. Instead of killing Jang, he repeatedly captures, tortures, and releases him, making for a complex character who, as Friedrich Nietzsche warns, transforms into the monster he is fighting.

This psychological study of the characters is depicted in gory images that only the hardened can stomach. Jang is clearly a deranged individual who takes pleasure in the suffering of others, and he doesn't discriminate in the distribution of his cruelty. Whether it is the school girls he drives, the doctors who treat him, or random people he comes across, his quest for their blood is his driving force. On the other hand, Kim Soo-hyun's obsession with his unique type of revenge accentuates the violence in the film. His methods are so cruel that it begs the question of whom the devil is in the film's title. I Saw the Devil's deliberate and unflinching take on this violence is detached and clinical. Perhaps, even more poignant is the way the film ends, with Kim Jee-woon keen to provoke questions, regarding the justification of revenge. He doesn't provide answers, though, but he leaves you with enough to ponder.

'I Saw the Devil' Is a Visual Feast Amidst the Carnage

Close

Even though the gruesome violence in I Saw the Devil can be undoubtedly hard to watch, it's worth acknowledging its arresting visual appeal where Kim Jee-woon and cinematographer Lee Mo-gae find beauty amid the horror. They contrast extremely violent scenes with serene backdrops like snowy landscapes. The night scenes, particularly, impress in how they utilize the magic of lighting to capture stunning images. The scenes are often dimly lit, and the camerawork is simple but effective, alternating between extreme close-ups that show the scathing rage and fear involved in the violence, and wide shots that provide us with a taste of the action against enchanting backgrounds.

There are plenty of action sequences with amazing stunts performed by the actors themselves, like Choi Min-sik giving Tom Cruise a run for his money by crazily driving through packed car spaces before he finally parks with an impressive drift. I Saw the Devil is not a film one can image its terrible beauty, it's one to see to believe it, as words would simply take away from Kim Jee-woon's masterpiece.

I Saw the Devil

A secret agent exacts revenge on a serial killer through a series of captures and releases. Release Date August 12, 2010 Director Jee-woon Kim Cast Byung-hun Lee , Gook-hwan Jeon , Ho-jin Jeon , San-ha Oh , Yoon-seo Kim , Min-sik Choi Runtime 144 Main Genre Crime

I Saw the Devil is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.Watch Here