Starring Justice Smith and Brigette Lundy-Paine, the intense film explores themes of horror, nostalgia, and the trans experience.

The film also features Helena Howard, singer-songwriter Snail Mail, Fred Durst, and other talented stars in supporting roles.

Now available for purchase through A24's website for $30, the I Saw the TV Glow Blu-ray edition features a commentary with the director and Lundy-Paine, deleted scenes, an all-new "Ear Worms: The Anthems, Tributes, and Testaments of I Saw the TV Glow" featurette, and six postcards featuring behind-the-scenes photographs by Josiah Rundles and Spencer Pazer.

Written and directed by Jane Schoenbrun, I Saw the TV Glow — described as "an intimate and anthemic coming-of-age story" — follows Owen (Smith), a conflicted teenager trying to make it through his life in the suburbs. But when an older and much cooler girl named Maddy (Lundy-Paine) introduces him to a mysterious late-night television program, The Pink Opaque, his views of reality and his own identity begin to crack as his obsession with the TV show grows.

I Saw the TV Glow features Smith and Lundy-Paine as lead stars, with the latter having had some acting credits in movies and shows like Irrational Man, The Glass Castle, The Wilde Wedding, Atypical, Action Point, Bombshell, and Bill & Ted Face the Music. Smith, on the other hand, also has some stellar feature credits under his belt, including in Paper Towns, Every Day, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Pokémon Detective Pikachu, All the Bright Places, The Voyeurs, Jurassic World Dominion, and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. He also starred as the openly gay student Chester in the 2021 HBO dramedy Genera+ion.

Besides Smith and Lundy-Paine, I Saw the TV Glow also stars Madeline's Madeline's Helena Howard as Isabel, singer-songwriter Lindsey Jordan (a.k.a Snail Mail) as Tara, Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst as Frank, Till's Danielle Deadwyler as Brenda, comedian and actor Conner O'Malley as Dave, and Emma Portner as Mr. Melancholy, among others.

You can check out the Blu-ray edition's look above and watch our exclusive interview with director Schoenbrun and stars Jordan and Lundy-Paine down below:

