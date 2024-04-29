The Big Picture Director Jane Schoenbrun discusses I Saw the TV Glow's connection to Buffy the Vampire Slayer's iconic musical episode "Once More With Feeling."

Nostalgia for shows like Buffy can be bittersweet, as viewers reflect on dated elements and toxic themes.

I Saw the TV Glow debuts in select theaters on May 3.

Jane Schoenbrun’s A24 film, I Saw the TV Glow, tackles the exquisite pain of teen angst, which is perhaps what makes it such an easy comparison to a familiar cult classic. Schoenbrun told IndieWire that their horror film has a specific connection to Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The series, which ended in 2003, remains a hallmark of camp horror and uses the genre to tell metaphorical stories about high school. Schoenbrun was highly affected by the series, but after not seeing it for some time, rewatched the musical episode with a surprising reaction.

The Season 6 episode entitled, “Once More With Feeling,” throws the characters of Sunnydale into a spell where they must confess their hidden desires through songs. Unlike other musical episodes on television, all the songs were original and applied directly to what the characters were experiencing. After rewatching the episode, Schoenbrun realized that they and Owen (Justice Smith), the lead character in their upcoming movie, were experiencing similar things. In I Saw the TV Glow, Owen also has a favorite show that inspires complicated feelings when he watches it later in life. When Schroenbrun watched Buffy again, they found it a more sad experience than joyful. They explained:

“It wasn’t painful in the way that, it’s painful for Owen when he sees ‘The Pink Opaque’ for the hundredth time and realizes that it’s trash. It was painful because I still loved it, and I still thought it was amazing, and I knew it by heart, but I hadn’t seen it in a while. I was remembering all of these lost memories of it. I remembered how much every one of those moments meant to me, and what those characters meant to me, and the way that that episode had so beautifully expressed everything I loved about this thing that I loved more than I loved anything else at the time.”

In the time of its heyday, Buffy was lauded as peak feminist television, as episodes revolved around tricky topics like sexual assault and addiction. There is no question that it earned its reputation. But as time passes, some of Buffy's shortcomings have also come to light in the years since the series ended.

Nostalgic Shows Like 'Buffy' Can Be Bittersweet

Purely by virtue of being released in the ‘90s, some conversations in the show are bound to become dated. And while some aspects of it never go out of style, it is hard to ignore some of the more toxic flavors of the series. Xander Harris (Nicholas Brendon) is the most prevalent of these conversations. He is the prototypical “nice guy” who shows his true colors when his feelings aren’t reciprocated. Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) has to endure seven years of sexual desire from a person she has made clear she only sees as a friend. Rewatching any television series of cultural significance will always be worthwhile, but these viewings can also be bittersweet.

Viewers can experience these feelings and more when I Saw the TV Glow premieres in theaters on May 3, 2024. Grab your tickets below.

I Saw the TV Glow Two teenagers bond over their love of a supernatural TV show, but it is mysteriously cancelled. Release Date May 3, 2024 Director Jane Schoenbrun Cast Amber Benson , Justice Smith Brigette Lundy-Paine , Danielle Deadwyler Runtime 100 minutes

