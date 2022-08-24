Justice Smith and Brigette Lundy-Paine have both had a strong past couple of years in their careers, appearing in TV shows and major franchises. Now, both actors will be sharing the screen. The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that the duo is set to lead a new A24 feature titled I Saw the TV Glow.

The horror feature centers around two teens, played by Smith and Lundy-Paine, who find common ground over "their shared love of a scary television show." Soon, though, the series is mysteriously cancelled, prompting a series of events that begin to mesh reality and the fiction of TV. THR also confirms that music will be a prominent aspect of the film, with Fred Durst, King Woman, Lindsey Jordan of Snail Mail, and Haley Dahl-fronted Sloppy Jane (ft. Phoebe Bridgers) involved with the feature.

Most recently, Smith reprised his role as Franklin in Jurassic World: Dominion, his second appearance in the rebooted franchise. He has also paved his way through the YA space, starring in the one-season series Genera+ion, which drew in a niche but dedicated audience, and the movie adaptation of All the Bright Places. Viewers will also recognize Smith from Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, among other notable projects. He will next star in the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Lundy-Paine has held a similar trajectory, though most viewers may recognize them from their role as Casey in Netflix's Atypical. Between seasons, they appeared in Bill & Ted Face the Music, the third film in the classic series that began in the late 80s. They played Ted's daughter Billie. Most recently, Lundy-Paine starred in the scripted podcast series City of Ghosts.

I Saw the TV Glow will also star The Wilds breakout Helena Howard, Danielle Deadwyler, Amber Benson, Ian Foreman, Michael Maronna, Emma Portner, Danny Tamberelli, and Conner O'Malley. The film was written and directed by Jane Schoenbrun (We're All Going to the World's Fair). Emma Stone produces under her Fruit Tree banner alongside Dave McCary and Ali Herting. Sarah Winshall of Smudge Films and Sam Intili also produce. A24 is providing financing and worldwide release.

The new film follows on the heels of a packed slate for A24, who most recently released their Gen Z horror film Bodies Bodies Bodies. The next round of features from the studio includes Ti West's anticipated X prequel Pearl, the Brendan Fraser-led The Whale, the Marine drama The Inspection, and more.

I Saw the TV Glow does not yet have a release date, but it is currently in post-production. In the meantime, check out Collider's interview with Smith and Sydney Sweeney below: