Visually stunning, nostalgic, heartfelt, and full of emotional depth, Jane Schoenbrun’s latest feature-length production, I Saw the TV Glow, is a cinematic masterpiece. Starring Justice Smith (Detective Pikachu) and Jack Haven (Atypical), the throwback film centers around two teenagers in 1996 who find common ground through a shared obsession for a TV show titled, The Pink Opaque. Throughout the film, the pair call their identities into question, with much of the title acting as a parallel for the experience of coming out as trans. Featuring plenty of callbacks to shows of yesteryear like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Are You Afraid of the Dark?, the horror film isn’t easily comparable to other entries in the genre, more so using the overlying mystery behind its two main characters as the horror aspect.

I Saw the TV Glow is the second in what Schoenbrun has dubbed the Screen Trilogy, which started with 2021’s We’re All Going to the World’s Fair. While the first and second installments in the trilogy are very different from one another, Schoenbrun recently told Collider’s Aidan Kelley, while on the red carpet for the Independent Spirit Awards, that the capper will be something completely different. Both We’re All Going to the World’s Fair and I Saw the TV Glow were pretty empty of guts, blood, and the like, but the writer and filmmaker said that certainly wouldn’t be the case for their next project, telling Kelley,

“Well, my next movie's got enough blood, gore, sex, fluids, nudity, etc. for both films. You could take some extra out of the next one and put it into this one, and then you would still have plenty.”

Jane Schoenbrun Wanted To Make a Movie For Their Younger Self