The Big Picture I Saw the TV Glow received rave reviews but had lackluster box office results.

The film stars Justice Smith and Brigette Lundy-Paine and follows a teen's encounter with a supernatural TV show.

Look out for I Saw the TV Glow streaming on Max starting September 20. More updates on Collider.

One horror film that has flown under the radar but received rave reviews from critics has officially secured a streaming release date. A24 has officially announced that I Saw the TV Glow, the 2024 horror film starring Justice Smith and Brigette Lundy-Paine, will begin streaming on Max starting September 20. The film recently completed it's theatrical run and grossed roughly $5 million worldwide on a budget of $10 million, earning right at $5 million domestically and only $100,000 overseas. Despite the lackluster box office, I Saw the TV Glow was a smash hit among critics, who received the film with an 84% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while audiences were slightly less hot on it but still appreciated it enough to earn a 72% score. I Saw the TV Glow follows Owen, a teenager whose life changes when a classmate introduces him to a supernatural, reality-altering TV show.

I Saw the TV Glow star Justice Smith is best known for his roles in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, and he also starred in Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and The Get Down. Lundy-Paine's most famous performances came in Bill & Ted Face the Music, and she also appeared alongside Brie Larson and Woody Harrelson in The Glass Castle. I Saw the TV Glow comes from writer/director Jane Schoenbrun, who made her feature debut writing and directing We're All Going to the World's Fair in 2021, and followed it up with I Saw the TV Glow. I Saw the TV Glow will be among the many new releases coming to Max this September.

What Are the Most Popular Movies and Shows on Max?

Max has an extensive library of content, and some older classics have recently snuck into the top 10 most popular movies on the platform. Landing at the #10 spot is Pretty Woman, the Julia Roberts-led rom-com which also stars Richard Gere and Seinfeld actor Jason Alexander. Hercules, the 2014 action epic which stars Dwayne Johnson as the titular character, is also in the top 10, with one of the most iconic movies of all-time, in Jaws, also sliding into the #9 spot. Michael Keaton's latest film, Knox Goes Away, has been enjoying success on Max for more than a week now, comfortably floating around the top 10.

I Saw the TV Glow will begin streaming on Max on September 20.