The Big Picture I Saw the TV Glow features Justice Smith and Brigette Lundy-Paine as leads bonding over a cancelled TV show.

The film was written and directed by Jane Schoenbrun.

I Saw the TV Glow arrives in theaters on May 3, 2024.

The first trailer for I Saw the TV Glow has been unveiled by A24, giving audiences their first look at the upcoming horror movie that took audiences by storm during the film's festival circuit. Written and directed by Jane Schoenbrun, I Saw the TV Glow centers around two people bonding over the cancellation of their favorite television series. Something that is all too familiar these days.

Owen (Justice Smith) was introduced to "The Pink Opaque" by Maddy (Brigette Lundy-Paine), a devoted fan of the series, when they were younger. After the series is cancelled by the network, strange things begin to happen to Owen and Maddy, sending them on a journey that will have them constantly questioning their reality. What began as an innocent passion for a television program turns into something capable of altering their perspectives, putting them at risk of falling victim to the horrors present in I Saw the TV Glow.

Jane Schoenbrun is no stranger to diving deep into scary stories, with the filmmaker working with a variety of horrifying threats throughout their career. Before crafting the unpredictable twists and turns of I Saw the TV Glow, the director wrote We're All Going to the World's Fair—a coming-of-age tale about a teenager who starts noticing unusual events after participating in a dangerous viral challenge. Schoenbrun clearly likes to take familiar aspects of our reality and turn them into horrifying, cautionary tales.

Where Have You Seen The Charismatic Leads of 'I Saw the TV Glow'?

Justice Smith has had a busy couple of years with his work in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and the Jurassic World franchise, in addition to I Saw the TV Glow and The American Society of Magical Negroes, which both come out this year. Similarly, Brigette Lundy-Paine was last seen on the big screen in Bill & Ted Face the Music and Bombshell, and they starred in Netflix's long-running series Atypical.

You can check out the first trailer for I Saw the TV Glow above, before the movie premieres in theaters on May 3, 2024.