Meir Zarchi's 1978 debut film, I Spit on Your Grave, is often dismissed as exploitative and offensive. Roger Ebert was one of its harshest critics, calling it "an expression of the most diseased and perverted darker human natures," and that watching it was "one of the most depressing experiences of [his] life." Many other critics agreed, and the initial reaction to the film was distinctly negative. It was even banned in the UK, Australia, and Canada, and was censored elsewhere.

As a prelude, the plot of I Spit on Your Grave is relatively straightforward. New Yorker Jennifer (Camille Keaton) rents a cottage in remote Connecticut to write her first novel. She catches the eye of the local gas station owner, Johnny (Eron Tabor), and his friends Stanley (Anthony Nichols), Andy (Gunter Kleemann), and Matthew (Richard Pace). After a few days of watching her, the men overpower and violently rape Jennifer, and destroy her novel. They leave believing she is dead, but in the following days, Jennifer processes what has happened, regains her strength, and plans her revenge. She then enacts vengeance one by one, killing each of her perpetrators, and escalating her brutal violence every time. By the end, Jennifer kills all four men, and speeds off in a motorboat, fully content.