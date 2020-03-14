‘I Still Believe’ Wins Friday Box Office with $4 Million Amid Mass Theater Capacity Cuts

Lionsgate has scored big at the Friday box office with the release of faith-based drama I Still Believe. This weekend will likely be the first of many where we see a notable slowing of box office earnings during to growing worldwide concerns over the coronavirus spread. A direct impact on domestic movie theaters is expected thanks to respective announcements from AMC Theaters and Regal Cinemas that each chain’s theater capacities will be cut in half in order to better practice social distancing to keep moviegoers safe.

In light of all ongoing public health and safety concerns, Lionsgate’s I Still Believe earned $4 million domestic through Friday, with $780,000 taken in during Thursday night previews. It averaged $1,231 per theater and opened in 3,250 theaters nationwide. I Still Believe not only did well at the Friday box office; it’s doing well with audiences, too. The pic earned an “A” CinemaScore, the highest score of any new release this weekend. The faith-based film is based on the story that inspired the Christian hit “I Still Believe” and stars Riverdale‘s KJ Apa as Christian singer/songwriter Jeremy Camp and Britt Robertson as Camp’s late wife. I Still Believe follows Camp and his wife, Melissa, as the couple falls in love and tries to stand strong as Melissa battles a cancer diagnosis. In addition to Apa and Robertson, I Still Believe‘s cast includes Gary Sinise and Shania Twain as Camp’s parents and Abigail Cowen (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Camp’s current wife, Adrienne Camp.

Speaking of new releases, we can’t forget about Bloodshot and The Hunt. Coming in second is the Vin Diesel-led comic book adaptation earned $3.8 million domestic through Friday, with Thursday night previews totaling $1.2 million. The pic had a slightly better per theater average than #1 movie I Still Believe with $1,319 earned per theater from 2,861 theaters showing the movie nationwide. In fourth place is political satire The Hunt, which has finally hit theaters following a delay related to controversy over the movie’s subject matter. After bringing in $435,000 during Thursday night previews, The Hunt earned $2.2 million domestic through Friday. As for CinemaScores, audiences gave Bloodshot a “B” and The Hunt a “C+”.

The remaining top 5 movies at Friday’s box office included Onward at #3 and The Invisible Man at #5. The Pixar fantasy featuring starring Tom Holland and Chris Pratt conjured $3.2 million domestic on Friday, bringing its domestic total up to $53 million as it heads into its second weekend. Meanwhile, The Invisible Man scared up $1.8 million domestic, bringing its U.S. total up to $60.2 million. Made on a lean $7 million budget, this update on the classic movie monster is proving to be a rewarding investment for Universal and Blumhouse.

Check out the Friday box office Top 5 below. For more, you can read up on our reviews of Bloodshot and The Hunt.