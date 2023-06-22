A quarter of a century after first slashing its way into theaters, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer is getting a brand new 4K Ultra HD release in celebration of the milestone. The film, a sequel to 1997's genre classic I Know What You Did Last Summer, has gained a cult following in the years since its debut, despite receiving negative reviews upon its initial release. Now, fans of the slasher can bring the action home like never before with the new restored and remastered release.

​​​​​​Taking place one year after the grizzly events of the first film, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer sees Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. return as Julie James and Ray Bronson, joined by R&B icon Brandy, Mekhi Phifer, Muse Watson, Bill Cobbs, and Matthew Settle. Following the murders of her friends Helen Shivers (played by Sarah Michelle Geller) and Barry Cox (Ryan Phillipe), Julie finds herself haunted by vicious nightmares of the murders as she tries to move on with her life. It seems some demons just won't die however, as vengeful fisherman Ben Willis is back, and still out for blood.

The new release contains the film as scanned from the original camera negative, presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision, signed with approval by directed Danny Cannon. This is alongside a selection of special features including a brand-new commentary with the director and an interview with Muse Watson, who appears in the film Willis - and he still knows what you did! The release's Blu-ray disc features the film in high definition alongside a making-of featurette and the music video for "How Do I Deal" by Jennifer Love Hewitt.

Image Via Sony Pictures Releasing

I Still Know Wasn't The End of the Franchise

Released in 1998, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer was directed by Cannon and produced by Neal H. Moritz, Erik Feig, Stokely Chaffin, William S. Beasley, with a screenplay written by Trey Callaway. Upon its release, the film went on to earn $40 million in the United States against an unconfirmed budget of between $24-65 million. Despite a less-than-stellar critical reception (the film currently holds a measly 7% approval rating on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes), the film did go on to receive a sequel - I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer - which was released direct-to-video in 2006. That wasn't the end for the franchise however, as news broke earlier this year that the franchise would be receiving a new legacy sequel, with Hewitt and Prinze Jr. both reportedly in-talks to star in the project. The upcoming film is said to be directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, with a script by Leah McKendrick.

The new 4K Ultra HD release of I Still Know What You Did Last Summer will be available to purchase from September 26. Check out the film's trailer below: