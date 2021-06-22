Netflix has released the trailer for Season 2 of I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, its chaotic sketch series set to return next month. The series was among the best TV shows we watched in 2019, and the new trailer teases a lot more craziness for Season 2 as new guest stars join Saturday Night Live veteran Tim Robinson.

Season 2’s trailer teases different scenes that’ll get twisted by the fantastic comedy of I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson. There’s a funeral, a haunted house tour, and a Jackass-looking sketch show among the new sketches teased by the trailer. From the second season’s trailer, we can also see that some new faces joined the show, such as Bob Odenkirk and Mike O'Brien. Other guest stars for the new season include Brooks Wheelan, John Early, Julia Butters, Gary Richardson, and Paul Walter Hauser.

Created by former SNL veterans Robinson and Zach Kanin, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson’s first season was directed by The Lonely Island’s Akiva Schaffer and Portlandia producer Alice Mathias. The first season had many guest cameos coming from SNL, including Vanessa Bayer, Will Forte, Cecily Strong, and Andy Samberg. The release date for Season 2 was recently announced with a teaser in which Sam Richardson joins Robinson to sing some of the biggest musical hits from Season 1. Richardson will also be back for Season 2, along with Patti Harrison and Tim Heidecker.

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson’s first season is streaming on Netflix now, with Season 2 set to premiere on July 6. Check out the new trailer for I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson below.

