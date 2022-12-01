It’s time to throw on your TC Tuggers, turn on Coffin Flop, and get together with your Dangerous Nights Crew. Today, Netflix has revealed that Season 3 of the sketch show I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson is in production! The series comes from Detroiters co-creators and previous Saturday Night Live writers Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin.

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson is an original Netflix sketch comedy show. It is beloved by its fans for its unique and chaotic humor. The series is primarily known for its sketches that start out normal but soon devolve into chaos as one or more characters become unreasonable. Such hit sketches include a “Baby of the Year” composition that turns ugly when the audience begins to boo one of the babies, a man in a hot dog costume refusing to be held accountable when a car shaped like a hot dog crashes into a store, and who won’t stop making inappropriate comments on a ghost tour.

The announcement of the start of production was made on the Netflix Is A Joke Twitter account, the streamer's account to promote all its comedy programming. The tweet included an image of a camera monitor showing Robinson on set and in character. He seems to be in an office looking at his computer with an exasperated look. As any I Think You Should Leave fan will tell you, it’s anyone’s guess what crazy situation this character has found themselves in.

RELATED: 10 Best Tim Robinson Characters On 'I Think You Should Leave'

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson is created by Robinson and Kanin with Robinson appearing in almost every sketch. Together, the pair was also part of the creative team and co-creators of the Comedy Central series Detroiters. Outside the series, Robinson is probably best known for also starring in Detroiters and for his single season as a cast member on Saturday Night Live. His other writing credits include three seasons of Saturday Night Live, and an episode of Documentary Now! Kanin’s other writing credits include his five seasons with Saturday Night Live.

Many of the sketches in the show tout big guest stars participating in the chaos. This includes Steven Yeun, Bob Odenkirk, Cecily Strong, Fred Willard, and many more. The series is also executive produced by fellow Saturday Night Live alums Akiva Schaffer, Andy Samberg, and Jorma Taccone, also known collectively as the comedy group The Lonely Island.

Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on the upcoming season of I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson. Check out Netflix’s announcement tweet below and watch the fan-favorite “Hot Dog Car” sketch below: